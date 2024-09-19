The Bank of England hold rates at 5% – what it means for savings rates

The Bank of England has held interest rates at 5%.

But with inflation still sticky, and more cuts expected in the coming months, it’s a mixed outlook for savings.

Here’s what could be next for savings rates and how to get competitive rates while they last.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an action is right for you, ask for advice.

Savings rates falling, and bad savings habits lingering

Time is running out to secure better interest for your savings.

The average one-year fixed rate now sits at 4.43% – down from 5.13% at the end of last year, and the lowest rate in 14 months.

Meanwhile, because easy-access rates are tied more closely to the current base interest rate, their decline has been far slower – from 3.16% in October last year, to 3.07% today.

But to make matters worse, we’re still plagued by bad savings habits.

Currently, there’s over £200bn sat in accounts paying no interest. That’s a £2bn increase since the start of the year.

What makes this even more concerning is that if your cash is giving you a rate below inflation, your money’s spending power is being eroded. So that’s billions being exposed to inflation.

You’ve still got time to find great deal

One-year fixed rates are still higher than they were between 2009 - 2022. And you’ll find some of the best rates if you fix for less than a year.

So, if you think you’ll need the money in the next few months, you can still find great deals.

Money you can’t fix, like money you need for emergencies, should be held in an easily accessible account. And at the moment, those rates are doing some seriously heavy lifting.

Currently, competitive easy-access rates are:

More than double the rates at most high street banks

Outperforming most fixed rate savings

Double the rate of inflation

Of course, easy-access rates are variable. So, with interest rates expected to fall, this won’t last forever.

But high street bank rates aren’t likely to improve. So, if you haven’t found a better rate yet, you’ve got it all to gain by shopping around.

