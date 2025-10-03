Three unstoppable trends in a sustainable future – 2 fund ideas to benefit

Next week is Good Money Week.

It’s a national campaign that aims to raise awareness of responsible investing.

From climate change to resource scarcity and shifting consumer values, structural forces are reshaping how we live our lives.

Governments are spending billions to accelerate the shift to a lower-carbon, more sustainable economy. Companies that can adapt could be well-positioned to thrive.

Now could be a great time to check if your portfolio is positioned to benefit from the long-term trends shaping a more sustainable future.

We explore three powerful structural shifts and how investors could stand to gain.

This article isn’t personal advice. Investments can rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. If you’re not sure if an action is right for you, ask for financial advice.

The energy transition

The first trend is the global shift from fossil fuels to cleaner, low-carbon sources like wind, solar, and nuclear. It also includes electrifying sectors that currently rely on oil or gas – from vehicles to home heating like heat pumps.

Countries around the world have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions, with 123 nations setting official targets. The UK was the first major economy to make a net zero goal legally binding, aiming to reach it by 2050. This commitment is shaping national energy policy, driving investment in offshore wind, electric vehicle infrastructure, and nuclear capacity.

The energy transition will also help meet a growing need for energy security, relying less on global imports.

Circular economy and waste reduction

We produce over two billion tonnes of waste each year, a figure set to grow by 80% by 2050. Valuable materials are being lost, oceans are filling with microplastics, and supply chains are facing rising costs.

With rising waste levels, resource scarcity, and tighter regulation, the world is shifting towards a circular economy – one that focuses on reusing, recycling, and reducing waste across supply chains.

Governments are backing the shift with policies like bans on certain single-use plastic items, and schemes to make companies responsible for the entire lifecycle of their products and packaging, including what happens after they’ve been used.

Industries from fashion to electronics are responding too, by rethinking their business models to reduce waste.

Healthcare innovation

By 2050, one in six people globally will be over 65, putting increasing pressure on healthcare systems. At the same time, chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease are growing rapidly worldwide.

Healthcare is evolving fast in response.

One of the most exciting drivers is artificial intelligence. It’s already helping doctors detect diseases earlier and more accurately, boosting biomedical research efforts, and enabling more personalised treatments. These advances have the potential to improve outcomes, cut costs and expand access to care.

2 fund ideas that could benefit

Identifying themes for the future is only one part of the puzzle.

The more difficult part is finding the companies that are best placed to benefit from them. That’s why we think it’s best to entrust your investment to an experienced fund manager, whose full-time job revolves around scouring the market for the best opportunities.

Investing in these funds isn’t right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund’s objectives are aligned with their own, and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

For more details on each fund and its risks, use the links to their factsheets and key investor information.

Liontrust SF Corporate Bond The Liontrust SF Corporate Bond fund aims to deliver a combination of income and capital growth over the long term by investing mostly in sterling-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds. The investments within the fund can broadly be split into three buckets – greater safety and resilience, better resource efficiency and improved health. Within these buckets, there are various sub-themes, like 'increasing electricity generation from renewable sources', 'delivering a circular materials economy', and 'enabling healthier lifestyles. This means it provides exposure to all three of the mentioned trends, as well as many others. Current investments include bonds issued by global utility company Iberdrola. It's involved in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity, and is one of the world's leading investors in the energy transition. Under its Strategic Plan 2024–2026, the company is investing €41bn – including €21.5bn in modernising grids across the US, UK, Brazil, and Spain, and €15.5bn in renewables, with more than half of that directed at offshore wind in Europe and the US. The managers have the flexibility to invest in derivatives and high yield bonds which add risk.

FP WHEB Sustainability Impact The FP WHEB Sustainability Impact fund invests globally in companies they believe are making a positive difference to the environment and society. The team behind the fund focuses on nine sustainable investment themes, ranging from cleaner energy and resource efficiency to environmental services, health and wellbeing. Current investments include Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of diabetes, obesity and haemophilia. The positive impact that each investment has is measured, so it's possible to calculate the environmental and social benefits that your investment creates. For example, £20,000 invested into the fund throughout 2024 helped: Generate 10 MWh of renewable energy

Avoid 14 tons of carbon dioxide emissions

Provide one person with improved healthcare treatment

Treat 900,000 litres of wastewater for reuse The managers' approach means the portfolio looks very different to the broader global stock market, so we expect it to perform differently too. The fund's focus towards small and medium-sized companies adds risk, as does its flexibility to invest in emerging markets.