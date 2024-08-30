UK Autumn Budget 2024

7 ways to save CGT ahead of Keir Starmer’s 'painful Budget'

With potential tax rises coming in the 2024 Autumn Budget, rumours of changes to capital gains tax are swirling. Here’s what you can do now.

What taxes could Labour change in the October Budget?

With rumours of a £20bn "hole" in the current budget, and a commitment not to borrow more, what‘s Labour considering to help raise revenues?

Will Labour change pension tax relief? – what you need to know

With rumours swirling that new Chancellor Rachel Reeves could change pension tax relief, here’s what a change could look like and what it could mean for you.

