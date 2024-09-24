Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Joshua Sherrard-Bewhay

ESG Analyst

Josh is part of our ESG Analysis Team. He is responsible for engaging with companies to help achieve our wider engagement strategy. With a focus on Equity Research, Josh is interested in how companies navigate their unique sustainability challenges and innovate to align with evolving investor expectations.

Covers

Responsible investing

CV

ESG Analyst

Hargreaves Lansdown

Mar 2024 - present

Sustainability Analyst

Affinity Private Wealth

Aug 2022 – Jan 2024 • 1 yr 6 mos

ESG Sustainability Analyst

Oxari

Jan 2021 – Aug 2022 • 1 yr 7 mos

Freelance Financial Writer

Sept 2020 – Aug 2022 • 1 yr 11 mos