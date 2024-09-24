Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Joshua Sherrard-Bewhay
ESG Analyst
Josh is part of our ESG Analysis Team. He is responsible for engaging with companies to help achieve our wider engagement strategy. With a focus on Equity Research, Josh is interested in how companies navigate their unique sustainability challenges and innovate to align with evolving investor expectations.
Latest content from Joshua
CV
ESG Analyst
Hargreaves Lansdown
Mar 2024 - present
Sustainability Analyst
Affinity Private Wealth
Aug 2022 – Jan 2024 • 1 yr 6 mos
ESG Sustainability Analyst
Oxari
Jan 2021 – Aug 2022 • 1 yr 7 mos
Freelance Financial Writer
Sept 2020 – Aug 2022 • 1 yr 11 mos