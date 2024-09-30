US Election 2024
2024 US Election – the winners and losers across key share sectors
As the race to the White House between Harris and Trump heats up, we look at which share sectors could be better and worse off.
Read more
What’s next for interest rates and what does it mean for stock markets?
How many rate cuts could we see in the rest of 2024? We take a closer look and share what it could mean for stock markets and where the opportunities are for investors.
Read more
US investment idea
Invest in the US with HL
The US makes up over half of the global stock market, it's just too big to ignore. And HL's expert fund managers can help you access it.
Explore the fund
More investment ideas
Explore US funds on our Wealth Shortlist
The Wealth Shortlist is a selection of funds our analysis has identified as having the potential to outperform their peers over the long term.
See which US funds are on the list
Newletters
Join over 270,000 subscribers to get our best US election insight
Newsroom: latest stories
News from leading news agencies. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for article content and accuracy. We may not share the views of the author.