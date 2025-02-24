Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Personal finance

What is this pension perk saving us billions in tax?

£29.5bn – that’s how much this pension tax perk is expected to cost the government in 2024/25. Here’s how you could benefit and boost your pension pot.
Senior couple watching digital tablet together at home- GettyImages
Written by
Michelle Branco
Michelle Branco
Pensions and Retirement Lead
Published Feb 24, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

It’s estimated that pension tax relief could cost the government £29.5bn in 2024/25. This is a significant increase to five years earlier.

This hefty figure includes the amount of tax relief that pension savers are set to receive, as well as the amount of income tax saved by them holding investments in a pension.

Despite the enormous impact pension tax relief can have on our pensions, it’s still not very well understood.

Here’s how this tax perk works.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, please ask for advice. Pension and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on your circumstances. Money in a pension is usually accessible from age 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). Investments rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

How does pension tax relief work?

As long as you're a UK resident under 75, you can usually pay into a pension as much as you earn, up to £60,000 a year for most people, and get basic-rate tax relief (20%).

Even children and other non-earners can contribute up to £3,600 (you pay up to £2,880, the government adds up to £720 in tax relief).

If you pay higher-rate tax (40%), you can claim up to an additional 20% in tax relief through your tax return. If you pay additional-rate tax (45%), you can claim back up to an extra 25%. Different income tax rates and bands apply for Scottish taxpayers.

So, basic-rate taxpayers can turn £80 into £100 with 20% tax relief.

And if you’re a higher earner, you can claim up to an additional 20% or 25% through your tax return – meaning £100 in your pension could cost as little as £55.

Your guide to pension tax relief

How to claim pension tax relief?

For personal pensions, like the HL Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) and some workplace pensions, the pension provider will automatically claim basic-rate tax relief for you.

If you pay higher rates of tax, you’ll need to complete a self-assessment tax return to claim any higher rates of tax relief.

Remember that the higher rates of relief will generally be given as a refund at the end of the tax year or by reducing your tax bill, and won’t be added to your pension.

To find out how much tax relief you could get, try the HL pension tax relief calculator. All you need to do is confirm your earnings, and how much you’d like to pay into your pension.

Try our tax relief calculator

Secure up to 45% tax relief before this tax year ends at midnight on 5 April

If you want to secure this year’s pension allowance by adding money to your HL SIPP, you’ve still got time.

The quickest way to add money to your HL SIPP is online.

How to top up your HL SIPP this tax year

Before making any payments, read the SIPP key features, including the contribution checklist. Then the quickest way to add money is online or through the HL app.

  • Log in to your account through the website or with the HL app.

  • Select your SIPP and under 'Actions', choose 'Top up online' or in the HL app 'Top up'

  • Follow the instruction to add a contribution with your debit card.

New to SIPPs?

When you open a SIPP with HL, the UK’s largest direct SIPP provider, you can look forward to pension tax benefits.

You’ll get access to a wide range of investments to pick from, including the HL Ready-Made Pension Plan, and a full range of retirement options.

And as well as getting tax relief, your pension can also grow free from UK income and capital gains tax.

Explore the HL SIPP
Make the most of your ISA and pension allowances

Take advantage of our special offers. See what's available for new and existing HL clients. Terms apply.

See our latest offers
Latest from Personal finance
Personal Finance Newsletter
Sign up for Monday Money Matters. Get the top stories from HL, including top tax-saving tips and the latest on pensions, savings, annuities and the housing market.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Michelle Branco
Michelle Branco
Pensions and Retirement Lead

Michelle is a Pensions and Retirement planning specialist, working with pensions since 2012. With a wealth of experience, she leads our communications strategy for pensions working closely with our proposition, PR and analyst teams. She covers a broad spectrum of topics, including pension regulation, financial planning and retirement income options.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 24th February 2025