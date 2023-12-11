Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Michelle Branco
Pensions and Retirement Lead
Michelle is a Pensions and Retirement planning specialist, working with pensions since 2012. With a wealth of experience, she leads our communications strategy for pensions working closely with our proposition, PR and analyst teams. She covers a broad spectrum of topics, including pension regulation, financial planning and retirement income options.
Latest content from Michelle
CV
Retirement and Advice Senior Marketing Lead
Hargreaves Lansdown
May 2023 - Present
Marketing Lead for Pensions and Retirement
Hargreaves Lansdown
Dec 2019 - May 2023 • 1 yrs
Retirement Marketing Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
2017 - Dec 2019 • 3 yrs
Drawdown Marketing Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
2014 - 2017 • 3 yrs