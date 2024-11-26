Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Personal finance

Why are annuity rates still rising and what’s next?

Despite two Bank of England interest rate cuts, annuity incomes are still rising, but why and what’s next for those looking to buy an annuity?
Young man doing her finances at kitchen table on laptop and notepad.jpg
Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis
Published Nov 26, 2024

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

Despite two base interest rate cuts from the Bank of England so far this year, annuity incomes are still riding high.

A 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension could get an income of up to £7,499 a year from a single life level annuity with a five-year guarantee.

This is well over £2,000 a year more than someone in the same position could’ve got just three years ago.

See how much you could get

Remember, annuity quotes are only guaranteed for a limited time and will vary depending on individual circumstances.

This article isn’t advice. The government’s Pension Wise service can help if you’re over 50 and need guidance. You can also get personalised financial advice if you need it.

Why are annuity incomes rising?

Higher interest rates and rising long-term gilt yields have combined to boost general interest in annuities. In fact, recent data from the FCA showed a 38.7% increase in people looking to buy a guaranteed income through an annuity compared to last year.

However, interest rates have been slowly on the slide in the second half of this year, with the Bank of England cutting them back to 4.75% in November.

With likely further rate cuts lined up for next year, there’s potential for downward pressure on annuity incomes, but we’ve not seen this happen yet.

This is largely due to rising long-term gilt yields off the back of the recent 2024 Autumn Budget supporting incomes.

And the fact remains that annuities are still good value for most people, and we can expect interest to remain high.

Remember, pension and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances. You can't usually access money in a pension until you're 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). Investments can also rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

What’s next for annuity rates?

While the Bank of England will no doubt cut interest rates further in 2025, it will likely take a considered approach to this. That means we probably won’t see them fall anywhere near as quickly as we saw them increase.

We’re also unlikely to see interest rates fall back to the historical lows we saw, so it could be more of a soft landing.

The important thing to remember is if you’re on the hunt for a guaranteed income in retirement, you should get quotes from across the market. That way you get the right product for your needs.

What’s the cost of delaying buying an annuity?

Different providers offer different rates. Opting for the first quote you get offered could leave you worse off in retirement, so using an annuity search engine is important.

Try our annuity comparison tool

It’s also important to consider whether you need an income that stays level throughout your retirement or rises with inflation.

You can buy inflation-linked annuities, but the starting income is much lower than what you’d get with a level product, and it can take years for it to catch up.

It's also worth saying that you also don’t need to limit yourself to either annuities or income drawdown – you can adopt both in your retirement planning.

You can use an annuity to secure your basic needs, alongside your State Pension and then keep the rest invested in drawdown that you can take from as needed.

Related article
State Pension set to rise by 4.1% – what it means for you and how much you could get

You can then annuitise in slices throughout your retirement as your needs change.

Get an annuity quote today
Latest from Personal finance
Personal Finance Newsletter
Sign up for Monday Money Matters. Get the top stories from HL, including top tax-saving tips and the latest on pensions, savings, annuities and the housing market.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Helen-Morrissey
Helen Morrissey
Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 26th November 2024