Centrica: profits better than expected, despite falling sharply

Centrica’s first-half revenue fell 10% to £11.9bn, driven by lower commodity prices and price volatility.
Underlying operating profit nearly halved to £549mn, but this was still better than markets had forecast (consensus: £531mn). The beat was by a strong performance in the Infrastructure division, which helped to offset weakness in the Retail and Optimisation divisions.
Free cash flow fell from £816mn to £244mn due to the decline in profits. Underlying net cash fell from £3.2bn to £2.5bn.
Centrica Energy (the group’s energy trading arm), is expected to report full-year underlying operating profits towards the lower end of its medium-term target range (£250-£350mn). All Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges.
An interim dividend of 1.83p was announced, up 22%.
The shares fell 1.1% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
