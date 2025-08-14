Aviva: strong H1, Direct Line integration on track

Aviva’s first-half underlying operating profit rose 22% to £1.1bn, with growth largely driven by General Insurance (specifically UK & Ireland).
General Insurance premiums rose 7%, net flows into the Wealth business were up 16%, Health insurance saw 14% growth in premiums, and Retirement sales dropped 3%.
The Solvency II ratio, which measures capital strength against requirements, was strong at 206%.
The board announced an interim dividend of 13.1p, up 10%.
The group is still targeting operating profit of £2bn by 2026, with the dividend policy set for mid-single -digit growth. The acquisition of Direct Line completed at the beginning of July.
The shares rose 4.1% in early trading.
