Share Research

The latest research from our expert share research team.
BHP – no major surprises from half year results
Matt Britzman
Barclays – optimistic new guidance
Matt Britzman
NatWest - Q4 net interest margin better than expected
Matt Britzman
Centrica - dividends jump despite falling profits
Aarin Chiekrie
RELX - growth on all fronts
Matt Britzman
United Utilities - full-year guidance remains on track
Aarin Chiekrie
Our Equity Analysts

Our share researchers provide analysis on more than 110 UK and overseas stocks.
Share sector reviews

Is it time to take another look at the mining sector? – 3 share ideas
Christmas retail round-up – how did retailers fare?
Is there value for investors in the telecom sector?
Shares sector review – financial services
Share sector review – technology
Shares sector review – Utilities
Stock markets today

Next week on the stock market

19th - 23rd Feb 2024
  • The outlook for 2024 is in focus for several UK Banks
  • Demand for BAE Systems' products is likely to remain robust
  • AI investment will be in the spotlight at WPP
Insights for the week ahead
How we are juggling pensions, savings and investments: mind the resilience gaps
30 January 2024 - 23 mins
Switch your money on
Personal finance
Podcast

Responsible investing

Responsible investing 1
Approaches

Find out about the different approaches to responsible investing and what they could mean for your portfolio and investment decisions.

Learn about responsible investing
Responsible investing 2
Responsible Investing Fund Ideas

Our analysts have identified a shortlist of funds with long-term performance potential within the responsible investing sector.

Explore fund ideas
Responsible investing 3
Latest articles

Our expert research team provide regular research and analysis on the world of Responsible Investing.

Read our latest articles

Share investment ideas

Next week on the stock market
FTSE 100’s biggest banks – what’s next and is the tide turning?
3 shares with history on their side
Next week on the stock market
