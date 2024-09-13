Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:
16-Sep
HgCapital Trust
Half Year Results
Keywords Studios
Half Year Results
Phoenix Group
Half Year Results
17-Sep
IP Group
Half Year Results
JTC
Half Year Results
Kingfisher
Half Year Results
Petershill Partners
Half Year Results
18-Sep
Foresight Solar Fund
Half Year Results
Moonpig Group
Trading Statement
PZ Cussons
Full Year Results
Supermarket Income REIT
Full Year Results
19-Sep
Close Brothers
Full Year Results
Next*
Half Year Results
Ocado*
Q3 Trading Statement
20-Sep
Investec
Trading Statement
Next's sales being powered by online growth
Next has been getting into the habit of delivering positive news lately. In a short trading update last month, results on both the top and bottom lines beat market expectations. This led to yet another upgrade to full-year pre-tax profit guidance, getting a bump up from £960mn to £980mn.
Second-quarter full-price sales had been expected to fall slightly, but thanks to strong overseas online growth, the group posted growth of 3.2%. Despite already accounting for more than half of group sales, we continue to see the online channel as the main growth driver. Expansion overseas is still in the early stages, and we see a lot of room left to run if Next can execute its strategy well.
Retail is a different story, with in-store revenue falling 4.7% in the first half. We’re not expecting that trend to change going forward, with high-street shopping in structural decline. But in next week’s results, we’d like to get more clarity on the outlook for stores and hear how the group’s positioning itself to manage the shift.
A director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is a Non-Executive Director of Next plc.
Is a more positive outlook on the cards for Ocado?
Ocado’s valuation’s been under pressure lately, but its last set of results delivered some positive news to investors’ doors. Revenue grew 12.6% to £1.5bn in the first half, with all business units seeing an uplift. Increased active customer numbers, which rose 8.1% to nearly 1.04mn, were the biggest driver of growth as price increases contributed a smaller amount.
Full-year revenue growth guidance suggests a slowdown in the Retail and Technology Solutions businesses in the second half. But the latest sector data shows that Ocado was the fastest-growing UK grocer in the 12 weeks to 1 September. As a result, we’re keen to see if there’s scope for a more positive outlook when the group announces third-quarter results next week.
Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.