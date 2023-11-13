Share sector reviews

Our experts take a deep dive into various sectors, highlighting the opportunities and risks for investors in individual companies. Read our latest sector updates below.

February 2024

Is it time to take another look at the mining sector? – 3 share ideas
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst

January 2024

Christmas retail round-up – how did retailers fare?
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Is there value for investors in the telecom sector?
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst

September 2023

Shares sector review – financial services
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Share sector review – technology
Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst

August 2023

Shares sector review – Utilities
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

July 2023

Share sector review - media
Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst

June 2023

Share sector review – industrials
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst

May 2023

Shares sector review – energy
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research

April 2023

Shares sector review – consumer discretionary
Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst