Devlena Roy

Devleena Roy

Pensions and Retirement Writer

Devleena is a writer in our Pensions and Retirements team. She has over a decade of experience working in communications for financial companies in India and in both the private and public sector in the UK. She brings vast experience to creative communications for multi-channel campaigns promoting Pensions & Retirement products and advisory services that HL offer.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Creative Communications Manager

Hargreaves Lansdown

2022 - Present

Communications Officer

Somerset County Council

June 2020 - Feb 2022 • 1 yrs 9 mos

Marketing Assistant

Girlings Retirement Rentals

June 2019 - May 2020 • 1 yr

Senior Account Manager

FleishmanHilliard

June 2018 - Mar 2029 • 10 mos