Devleena Roy
Pensions and Retirement Writer
Devleena is a writer in our Pensions and Retirements team. She has over a decade of experience working in communications for financial companies in India and in both the private and public sector in the UK. She brings vast experience to creative communications for multi-channel campaigns promoting Pensions & Retirement products and advisory services that HL offer.
Latest content from Devleena
September 2023
CV
Creative Communications Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
2022 - Present
Communications Officer
Somerset County Council
June 2020 - Feb 2022 • 1 yrs 9 mos
Marketing Assistant
Girlings Retirement Rentals
June 2019 - May 2020 • 1 yr
Senior Account Manager
FleishmanHilliard
June 2018 - Mar 2029 • 10 mos