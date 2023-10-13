Clare Stinton Personal Finance Writer

Clare writes with a focus on Retirement and Pensions, and is a financially fearless ambassador. She takes a leading role in raising awareness of the obstacles that women face with regards to investments and savings.

Alex Mears-Jennings Creative Communications Manager

Alex is responsible for being the driving force behind promoting our HL Select funds. She comes from a diverse background in Journalism, including being a Senior Reporter for BBC News, bringing her experience to also create insightful content on personal finance.

Maike Currie Head of Content

Maike's role is to provide strategic direction on all targeted communications and content, driving engagement and deepening relationships with our clients.

Kathleen Brooks Founder of Minerva Analysis

Kathleen Brooks is the Founder of Minerva Analysis, a market analysis company. An industry expert with over 10-years experience working for retail trading providers in the City of London, she is routinely quoted by the world's top financial press including the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.

Michelle Branco Pensions and Retirement Lead

Michelle is a Pensions and Retirement planning specialist, working with pensions since 2012. With a wealth of experience, she leads our communications strategy for pensions working closely with our proposition, PR and analyst teams. She covers a broad spectrum of topics, including pension regulation, financial planning and retirement income options.

Chris Hill Investment Writer

Chris writes on topics about ISAs and personal finance, as well as working to improve our website for our clients. He's passionate about current affairs and helping make investing accessible to those who are just starting out.

Christian Peasgood Investment Writer

Christian is a member of our Editorial team with a special focus on educational content. He looks after the investing guides and tools on our website and provides insightful content for our News & Insights section.

Susannah Streeter Head of Money and Markets

Susannah is a key contributor to our content. She follows changes in monetary policy movements and fiscal policies closely to assess the impact on financial markets and economic growth, and has extensive experience in covering technology stocks and the retail sector.

Nick Colman Financial Planning Writer

Nick works closely with our team of financial advisers to deliver insight into financial planning and personal finance topics. His ethos is that everyone should feel confident in making smart financial decisions, big or small.

Devleena Roy Pensions and Retirement Writer

Devleena is a writer in our Pensions and Retirements team. She has over a decade of experience working in communications for financial companies in India and in both the private and public sector in the UK.

Charlie Hutchence Investment Writer

Charlie is a part of our writing team that covers investments and ISAs. He's passionate about the value of long-term investing and making your money work harder for you, using his writing to help our clients make the most of their money.

Helen Morrissey Head of Retirement Analysis

Helen's raises awareness of key retirement issues to help people build their resilience as they move towards their later life.

Laura Burridge Client Initiatives and Trading Lead

Laura specialises in all things financial planning with over 6 years' experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including top tips for inheritance tax planning, retirement and growing wealth.

Matthew Taylor Editor

Matthew is the Content Editor and strategist within HL's Editorial team and is responsible for our market leading Investment Times magazine, as well as articles and regular topical feature pages. He first joined HL in 2017, starting out on the Investment Helpdesk before then becoming a Senior within the Investment Helpdesk.

Isabel McDougall Pensions and Retirement Writer

Isabel specialises in all things pensions. She covers a wide range of topics, including the latest pension news and top tips for retirement planning. She joined HL in 2016 where she first developed her pension knowledge and passion for helping investors save towards their future.

Emilia Booth Client Outcomes Lead

Emilia’s role is to direct educational communications and content aimed at driving positive investment performance outcomes for clients.

Sarah Coles Head of Personal Finance

Sarah provides insight and analysis to the media on topics such as savings and financial planning, and co-presents HL's ‘Switch Your Money On' podcast.

Duncan Jeffery Active Savings Lead

Guy James Personal Finance Writer

Guy is a savings specialist, passionate about encouraging people to get to grips with their cash. An integral part of our Active Savings team, he aims to help as many people as possible secure their financial safety net, and make more of their cash.