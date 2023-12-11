Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Emilia-Booth

Emilia Booth

Client Outcomes Lead

Emilia’s role is to direct educational communications and content aimed at driving positive investment performance outcomes for clients. She first joined HL in 2018 on the Investment Helpdesk, where she realised the importance of providing clients with the right tools and education to achieve long-term investing success and a secure financial future.

Covers

Personal finance

CV

Client Outcomes Lead

Hargreaves Lansdown

July 2023 - Present

Investment Writer

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2020 - July 2023 • 2 yrs 10 mos

Investment Helpdesk Consultant

Hargreaves Lansdown

Nov 2018 - Nov 2020 • 2 yrs 1 mo