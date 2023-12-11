Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Emilia Booth
Client Outcomes Lead
Emilia’s role is to direct educational communications and content aimed at driving positive investment performance outcomes for clients. She first joined HL in 2018 on the Investment Helpdesk, where she realised the importance of providing clients with the right tools and education to achieve long-term investing success and a secure financial future.
Latest content from Emilia
January 2024
CV
Client Outcomes Lead
Hargreaves Lansdown
July 2023 - Present
Investment Writer
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2020 - July 2023 • 2 yrs 10 mos
Investment Helpdesk Consultant
Hargreaves Lansdown
Nov 2018 - Nov 2020 • 2 yrs 1 mo