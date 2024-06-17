Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Paul Crossan
Financial Adviser
Paul joined Hargreaves Lansdown in 2011 and has over 20 years of experience in financial services. As a Chartered Financial Planner he specialises in retirement planning, wealth management and estate planning.
Latest content from Paul
CV
Chartered Financial Planner
Hargreaves Lansdown
May 2011 – present
Team Manager
Friends Provident
Sept 2007 – Apr 2011 • 3 yr 8 mos
Senior Account Manager
Friends Provident
July 2007 – Sept 2007 • 3 mos
Corporate Pension Specialist
Friends Provident
Jan 2006 - July 2007 • 1 yr 7mos
Account Manager
Friends Provident
Oct 2001 - Jan 2006 • 4 yrs 4 mos