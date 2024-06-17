Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.
Paul Crossan headshot.png

Paul Crossan

Financial Adviser

Paul joined Hargreaves Lansdown in 2011 and has over 20 years of experience in financial services. As a Chartered Financial Planner he specialises in retirement planning, wealth management and estate planning.

Covers

Investing insights

Latest content from Paul

CV

Chartered Financial Planner

Hargreaves Lansdown

May 2011 – present

Team Manager

Friends Provident

Sept 2007 – Apr 2011 • 3 yr 8 mos

Senior Account Manager

Friends Provident

July 2007 – Sept 2007 • 3 mos

Corporate Pension Specialist

Friends Provident

Jan 2006 - July 2007 • 1 yr 7mos

Account Manager

Friends Provident

Oct 2001 - Jan 2006 4 yrs 4 mos