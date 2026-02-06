Invesco Tactical Bond: January 2026 fund update

The managers invest flexibly, in all types of bonds, with few constraints placed upon them

Invesco has a strong reputation for fixed income investing and follow a disciplined investment process

We think the managers have the ability to interpret the economic picture and invest the fund accordingly

The fund is on our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Invesco Tactical Bond fund aims to provide some income and capital growth over the long term, while trying to keep losses during periods of market stress to a minimum. The fund isn’t as income-focused as some bond funds, with the overall return a higher priority.

We think this is a great option to diversify an investment portfolio focused on shares or could bring some stability to a more adventurously invested portfolio.

The managers can invest in high-yield bonds, emerging markets and use derivatives, all of which add risk.

Manager

The fund is co-managed by Stuart Edwards and Julien Eberhardt since August 2020 and 2021 respectively. Both managers have been part of the fixed income team at Invesco for over a decade and have contributed investment ideas for a number of years.

Edwards began his investment career in 1997 at Standard & Poor’s as an economist before joining Invesco in 2003 as a fixed income specialist. He specialises in the analysis of macro-economic data and trends and has been a fund manager since 2010.

Eberhardt began his investment career in 2005 at Moody's as an analyst specialising in high yield and investment grade corporate bonds. He joined Invesco in 2008 as a fixed income credit analyst, specialising in the analysis of financial companies. He’s been a fund manager since 2014.

Edwards and Eberhardt are supported by a well-resourced fixed income team, who help to generate ideas for the fund and provide expertise in some of the more specialist areas of bond investing.

Each co-manager has a number of other fund management responsibilities, but we’re satisfied that there’s appropriate overlap, applicable experience, and they have the support of a strong fixed income team. There’s relevant analytical crossover between some of these other responsibilities, most notably with Edward’s management of the Invesco Global Bond fund. Edwards leads on formulating wider economic views and the way the fund’s invested off the back of this, while Eberhardt contributes more to credit selection.

Process

The managers combine their analysis of the economy and individual bonds to shape the fund. They can invest in all types of bonds, with few constraints placed on them so the fund is invested in whichever parts of the market the managers think offer the best value.

They aim to shelter the fund when they see tough times ahead by increasing investments in cash and government bonds and seek stronger returns as more opportunities become available. This means the fund’s performance relies on the managers' ability to interpret the bigger economic picture and their success in altering the fund's investments based on what they see.

During 2025, the managers increased their investments in government bonds from 29.8% at the end of 2024 to 38.6% at the end of 2025. They decreased some investments in banks, especially higher-risk subordinated bonds (which pay a higher income but rank after other debt if the company defaults). The amount invested here reduced from 17.4% to 12.4% over the year.

The team continued to be active in managing their duration positioning across 2025. Duration is measured in years and reflects how sensitive the fund is to interest rate changes. The higher the duration value (number of years), the more sensitive the fund is to interest rate changes. The managers started the year with a duration of 6.42 years, altered it throughout the period, peaking at just under 8 years, before ending 2025 with a duration of 6.67 years.

It's good to see the full flexibility of the fund is used by Edwards and Eberhardt. The willingness to invest differently to peers is expected to continue, meaning performance could be different too.

Culture

The fixed interest team at Invesco has a strong reputation and follow a clear and disciplined investment process, aiming to achieve the best returns for investors. The managers are incentivised based on the performance of the fund which we think aligns their interests with those of investors.

ESG Integration

The managers consider ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors when analysing bonds as they believe that over the long term these factors can affect the creditworthiness of bond issuers (the ability of companies to pay off their debts). This doesn’t mean that the managers won’t take ESG-related risks within the fund though, they just need to be rewarded appropriately for the associated risks. They’ll also engage with company management in instances where ESG risk is material for bondholders.

Each Invesco investment team identifies and evaluates the materiality of relevant sustainability risks using Invesco’s proprietary research tools and systematic processes. While all teams follow a consistent, documented approach within their strategies, methods may vary across funds, depending on where each fund invests, and the asset classes they invest in.

Fund managers leverage insights from a wide range of third-party research and service providers and have access to Invesco’s proprietary ratings tool, ESGintel, which provides data and insights on a large number of companies across the globe.

The firm’s ESG approach, engagement case studies and headline voting records are all available in the annual UK Stewardship Code Report. Invesco also offers a voting dashboard which allows a user to view how each fund voted on each resolution. However, no voting rationale is provided.

Investors should note that, as of 31/12/2025, this fund invests 15.54% in companies involved with the extraction of oil, gas or coal. This could leave the fund vulnerable to fluctuations in commodity prices, regulatory changes aimed at reducing carbon emissions, and potential shifts in consumer preferences towards sustainable alternatives.

Cost

This fund has an ongoing annual charge of 0.70%, but we've secured HL clients an ongoing saving of 0.25%. This means you pay a net ongoing charge of 0.45%. The fund discount is achieved in the form of a loyalty bonus, which could be subject to tax if held outside of an ISA or SIPP. The HL platform fee, currently up to 0.45% per year, also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform fee applies. From March 2026, the amount clients pay to invest with us will change. Find out more about these changes.

Performance

Since Edwards became co-manager of the fund in August 2020, the fund has delivered a return of 16.99%* to investors, ahead of the peer group average return of 12.35%. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

Over the last year the fund performed broadly in line with the peer group, returning 7.00% compared to the peer group average return of 7.28%. 2025 saw positive returns from most bond markets. Some of the riskier areas such as high yield and emerging market debt provided the highest returns. While there were interest rate cuts in the US, UK and Europe, government bond yields didn’t react strongly.

The result is that investors who had more in higher risk corporate bonds and emerging market bonds tended to perform best. The defensive mindset of Edwards and Eberhardt meant that they didn’t have much of the fund invested in these areas, which held back returns compared to some peers.

However, the fund’s duration position added most to returns over the year, showing the value of the managers’ active approach. Investments in corporate bonds also added value.

We think the managers have the potential to reward those who are prepared to take a long-term approach. There's no guarantees though. We continue to expect the fund to lag a strongly rising bond market but have the potential to hold up better when the market is falling.

At the end of December 2025, the fund had a distribution yield of 3.99%, although yields are variable and aren’t a reliable indicator of future income.