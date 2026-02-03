Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index: February 2026 fund update

Vanguard is a pioneer of passive investing

This fund invests in a range of small-sized global companies

It’s tracked the MSCI World Small Cap Index closely since launch

This fund was recently added to our Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential

How it fits in a portfolio

The Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index fund invests in smaller companies across developed markets. Smaller businesses are often among the most innovative and offer lots of growth potential, but they’re more volatile and higher risk than their larger counterparts. They usually make more of their money domestically, so they’re less reliant on foreign economies.

An index tracker fund is one of the simplest and low-cost ways to invest and we think this fund could be a good way to gain broad exposure to smaller companies. It could also provide some diversification to an investment portfolio focused on shares in larger companies.

Manager

Vanguard is a pioneer when it comes to passive investing, having created the first retail index fund 50 years ago. It now runs some of the largest index funds in the world. Given its size, it has a big investment team with the expertise and resources to help its funds track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having the scale to keep costs down.

Vanguard funds are run by a large, global team. They’re spread across three investment hubs around the world – the US, UK and Australia. This team-based approach means there’s no named manager on the fund. As a collective team, Vanguard has run this fund for 16 years.

Vanguard also has a trading analytics team, which is responsible for ensuring the funds buy and sell investments efficiently and at a competitive cost. This involves analysing data from different brokers and banks. Lower costs should help the funds track their benchmarks as tightly as possible.

Process

This fund tracks the performance of the MSCI World Small Cap Index. It aims to invest in all the companies in the index and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and should help the fund track the index closely.

The fund currently invests in 3,854 companies spread across 23 countries in developed markets. The US makes up the largest portion at 60.5%, followed by Japan, the UK and Canada. Key sectors include industrials, financials and consumer discretionary, which accounted for 20.4%, 15.0% and 11.6% of the fund respectively at the end of December 2025.

Reducing costs is a key part of keeping the tracking difference between the fund and the benchmark to a minimum. In any tracker fund, factors like taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the fund all drag on performance. To help keep these costs down, the team aims to make large investments in companies instead of lots of small transactions.

Vanguard will also lend some of the investments in the fund to other providers in exchange for a fee, which can be used to offset some of the costs. It will only lend securities to a limited number of high-quality approved dealers. Vanguard indemnifies the fund against any loss from this process, meaning there should be no negative impact on investors. However, stock lending adds risk.

As this fund is listed offshore investors are not usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Culture

Vanguard is currently the second largest asset manager in the world and runs around $12trn of assets globally. The group aims to put the client at the forefront of everything it does, which drives its focus on quality, low-cost index products.

John Bogle founded Vanguard in 1975, and it’s owned by investors. This allows Vanguard to redirect its profits back to investors in the form of lower fees, instead of paying dividends to external shareholders. Bogle believed in creating products that simply track the performance of a market rather than taking a shot at picking individual companies which may beat them.

The team running this fund works closely with other equity research and risk departments across the business. They have daily and weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy which could add good support and challenge on how to run the fund effectively.

ESG Integration

Vanguard is predominantly a passive fund house. While it’s offered exclusions-based passive funds for many years, it’s lagged peers in offering passive funds that explicitly integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria by tracking indices that tilt towards companies with positive ESG characteristics, and away from those that don’t.

Vanguard’s Investment Stewardship team carries out most of the firm’s voting and engagement activity. Its stewardship activity is grounded in the firm’s four principles of good governance: board composition and effectiveness, board oversight of strategy and risk, executive pay and shareholder rights.

The Investment Stewardship team produces frequent insights on their engagement activity at both a corporate and governmental level. Investors can also access fund-by-fund proxy voting records, although voting rationales are not provided. That said, voting and engagement case studies can be found in the firm’s annual Investment Stewardship report and quarterly Engagement and Voting reports.

Vanguard courted controversy in 2022 when it left the Net Zero Asset Managers’ Initiative, a group of asset managers that have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It claimed its decision would improve clarity for investors and allow it to speak independently. We view this as a disappointing backward step. Furthermore, in 2024 and 2025, it was reported that Vanguard failed to support a single shareholder proposal requiring more action from investee companies on environmental and social matters.

The Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index fund tracks an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG considerations into its process. The fund can therefore invest in shares issued by companies in any sector in line with the benchmark.

Cost

The fund has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.29%. This is more expensive than some other global tracker funds, but we think it's a reasonable price to pay given smaller companies are a more specialist part of the market.

Our current platform charge of up to 0.45% per annum also applies, except in the HL Junior ISA, where no platform fee applies. From March 2026, the amount clients pay to invest with us will change. Find out more about these changes.

Performance

Since launch in January 2010, the fund has done a good job of tracking the MSCI World Small Cap Index. Over the last 10 years, it’s gained 166.03%* versus 169.55% for the index. As is typical of tracker funds, it’s fallen behind the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved in running the fund. However, the tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance tight to the index. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

In recent years, large technology companies have dominated stock market returns due to advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Higher interest rates and inflation have also had a bigger impact on smaller companies as their valuations are more reliant on expectations of future growth in earnings and cashflows.

While smaller companies have lagged their larger counterparts in recent years, they’ve performed better over the long term. We think they offer strong growth potential for the future as they’re often among the most innovative businesses and have plenty of room to grow.

Although, there can be periods where they don’t perform as well as larger ones. This fund should therefore only be considered for a portfolio with a longer investment outlook that can accept periods of high volatility.

Given Vanguard’s size, experience and expertise running index tracker funds, we expect the fund to continue to track the index closely in the future, though there are no guarantees.