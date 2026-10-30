Vanguard LifeStrategy Funds: October 2026 Update

How it fits in a portfolio

The Vanguard LifeStrategy funds invest in a range of markets across the globe, providing exposure to thousands of company shares as well as corporate and government bonds. They achieve this by investing in a number of individual index funds, which each track the performance of a particular market.

Each LifeStrategy Equity fund does what it says on the tin, investing a certain amount in shares and bonds. For example, 80% of the LifeStrategy 80% Equity Fund invests in global shares, with the remaining 20% invested in global bonds. There are five LifeStrategy funds, ranging from 20% shares up to 100%. The LifeStrategy 100% Equity Fund has no bond investments. A higher allocation in shares will increase risk, as they’re subject to more volatile price movements.

The funds could be used as a starting point for diversified passive exposure to global markets.

These funds don’t feature on the Wealth Shortlist as we currently have higher conviction in the multi-asset funds on the list and believe there are alternatives for passive global investment.