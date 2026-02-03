Wealth Shortlist notifications

Wealth Shortlist Update: Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index

We’ve taken the decision to add Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index to the Wealth Shortlist of funds chosen by our analysts for their long-term performance potential on 3 February 2026.
Vanguard
Written by
Danielle Farley
Danielle Farley
Passive Investment Analyst
Published Feb 3, 2026

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

The fund provides broad exposure to smaller companies across developed markets. It aims to track the MSCI World Small Cap Index, which includes around 4,000 companies. The fund invests in all the companies in the index and in the same proportion. This should help it track the index closely.

Vanguard is a pioneer in passive investing, having created the first retail index fund 50 years ago. It now runs some of the biggest index funds in the world. Given its size, it has a large investment team with the expertise and resources to help its funds track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having scale to keep costs down.

Smaller companies are a more specialist part of the market and we think that Vanguard is well placed to manage this fund effectively.

Vanguard funds are run by a large global team, and their team-based approach means there’s no named manager on this fund. We rate Vanguard’s index team highly given their strong long-term track record in managing index tracker funds and their consistent investment approach.

Keeping costs low is a key part of Vanguard’s process. To help do this, Vanguard will lend some of the investments in the fund to other providers in exchange for a fee. This helps offset some of the costs involved in running the fund but adds risk.

While smaller companies have lagged their larger counterparts in recent years, they’ve performed better over the long term. We think they offer strong growth potential for the future as they’re often among the most innovative businesses and have plenty of room to grow. Although, we recognise there can be periods where smaller companies don’t perform as well as larger ones, and they’re higher risk. This fund should therefore only be considered for a portfolio with a longer investment outlook that can accept periods of high volatility.

We think this fund could be a good way to gain broad exposure to smaller companies. It could also provide some diversification to an investment portfolio focused on shares in larger companies, as they tend to perform differently.

Given Vanguard’s size, experience and expertise in running index tracker funds, we expect the fund to track the index closely, though there are no guarantees.

Please note that as this fund is listed offshore, investors are not usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

We’ve also published a full fund update alongside this notification, where you can find out more about the managers, their investment process and the fund’s performance.

Although we're adding the fund to the Wealth Shortlist, this isn't a recommendation to make any changes to an investment portfolio. Investors should make sure any investments match their investment goals and attitude to risk and are held as part of a diversified portfolio. If you're not sure if an investment is suitable for your circumstances, please seek personal advice. Investments go up and down in value so you could get back less than you invest.

For more details on the fund, including its risks and charges, use the links to the factsheet and key investor information.

Annual percentage growth

Dec 20 -Dec 21

Dec 21 – Dec 22

Dec 22 – Dec 23

Dec 23 – Dec 24

Dec 24 – Dec 25

Vanguard Global Small-Cap Index

16.67%

-8.55%

9.27%

9.93%

11.56%

MSCI World Small Cap Index

16.82%

-8.52%

9.23%

10.09%

11.62%

Past performance isn't a guide to the future.
Source: Lipper IM to 31/12/2025.
Important information - Please remember the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. This article is provided to help you make your own investment decisions, it is not advice. If you are unsure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances please seek advice. No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal.
Written by
Danielle Farley
Danielle Farley
Passive Investment Analyst

Danielle is a member of our Fund Research team and is responsible for analysing passive funds and ETFs across all sectors. She has worked at HL since 2018 and draws experience from different areas of the business.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 3rd February 2026