2024 UK General Election – what does it mean for the annual and lifetime pension allowances?

On 22 May, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election for 4 July.

With Labour holding a significant lead in the polls, there's a strong possibility of a change in government.

As we await Labour’s manifesto, it’s crucial to understand how potential policy shifts might impact your pension, particularly the annual and lifetime allowances.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, ask for financial advice.

Pension and tax rules can change, and any benefit depends on individual circumstances. Remember, you can’t usually take money out of a pension until at least age 55 (rising to 57 from 2028).

What is the Pension Annual Allowance?

The pension annual allowance currently stands at £60,000. This is the maximum amount you can contribute to your pensions each tax year without triggering a tax charge.

Pension contributions include those made by you, your employer, or anyone else, plus any basic-rate tax relief added by the government.

For high earners, lower limits might apply. If your threshold income exceeds £200,000 and adjusted income surpasses £260,000, your annual allowance will decrease by £1 for every £2 of adjusted income over £260,000, down to a minimum of £10,000.

Example: If your adjusted income is £280,000, your annual allowance would reduce to £50,000. An adjusted income of £360,000 or more reduces your annual allowance to £10,000.

You can also contribute to the pension of a non-earning spouse, partner, or child up to £2,880 annually, which counts towards their annual allowance.

What was the pension lifetime allowance?

The lifetime allowance (LTA) was the cap on the total value of pension benefits you could build up in your lifetime, set at £1,073,100. Exceeding this limit meant paying a tax charge on the excess. However, from 6 April 2024, the lifetime allowance was abolished and replaced with three new allowances:

Lump sum allowance

Applies to the tax-free element of certain lump sums, capped at £268,275. Exceeding this allowance results in taxation at your marginal rate.

Lump sum and death benefit allowance

Applies to the tax-free element of lump sum payments and non-taxable lump sum death benefits, up to £1,073,100.

Overseas transfer allowance

Applies to pensions transferred overseas to a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS), also capped at £1,073,100.

What could change under a Labour government

Labour has indicated they might reinstate the LTA, a complex move given its recent abolition.

This could mean a return to limits on the amount of pension savings you can accumulate without triggering tax charges.

Without the lifetime allowance, it could be an opportune time for savers to maximise their contributions. The annual allowance, increased from £40,000 to £60,000 in the 2023-24 tax year, offers a generous limit for pension contributions.

Maximising contributions under the current rules could be beneficial, especially if Labour reinstates the lifetime allowance.

Not sure what this all means for you and your pension?

Book a call with our advisory team If you think you could benefit from getting expert financial advice from a professional, contact our advisory team today. You won't get personal advice on the call, but they'll talk you through the advice service we offer, including charges and connect you with an adviser if you'd like to go ahead. Our advisers can recommend how you can make the most of your tax allowances through financial planning but if you need complex tax calculations, your advisor may recommend that you speak to an accountant to complement their advice. Book your call View our full range of advice services

Strategies to maximise your pension benefits

Use carry forward

If you risk exceeding your annual allowance, you might be able to use unused allowances from the previous three tax years, potentially allowing contributions up to £200,000 in one year.

Monitor contributions

Keep track of all your pension contributions, including those from your employer and tax relief, to avoid unexpected tax charges.

Consider spousal contributions

Contributing to a spouse or partner’s pension can maximise tax efficiency and utilise their annual allowance.

The potential policy shifts under a new government could significantly impact pension planning. Understanding the current allowances and how they might change is crucial for making informed decisions.