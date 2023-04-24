Archived article
21 facts to celebrate the launch of the £1 coin 40 years ago
We take a look at the power of the pound and how it’s changed in the last 40 years.
The £1 coin was first launched 40 years ago on 21 April 1983. The years since have brought some dramatic changes to our financial lives.
If you had put a £1 coin under the mattress, it would’ve lost 70p of its spending power – with the spending power of just 29p.
If you’d have squirrelled it away in an NS&I income bond, it would’ve done much better, building to £8.18 over this period. Inflation can erode the value of money over time.
If you’d invested in the UK stock market on the 21 April 1983, that £1 would’ve grown to £43.34 before charges (Datastream UK market index to 31/12/1985, FTSE All Share from then to 14/04/2023).
This shows that over the long term, when you have time to ride out market falls, investments have growth potential. This is only an example and past performance isn’t a guide to the future. Over the years you should expect to see plenty of ups and downs and be prepared to invest for the longer term.
Performance
- If you had invested £1 on the day, it would be worth £43.34.
- If you put it in an NS&I savings account, it would be worth £8.18.
- And if you put it under the mattress, it would be worth 29p today, after inflation.
- There were 443 million round pounds minted in 1983.
- Its 12-sided replacement was introduced on 28 March 2017.
- It lost its legal tender status on 15 October 2017.
- By the time it was withdrawn, as many as one in 30 were thought to be fakes.
- In the six months between the new coin arriving and the old one still being accepted, 1.2 billion round pounds were spent or returned to banks – that’s the weight of 3,500 elephants.
- Back then, the average pay for men was £145.70 a week. Now it averages £630 a week.
- The average house cost just £27,386 – now the average is £290,000.
- Cash was king, because we didn’t have the debit card for another four years.
- We paid just 16p for a first-class stamp. Compare that to today where you fork out £1.10 for one.
- £1 in 1983 had the spending power of £3.15 today.
- The big shop back then set us back £8.54 per person each week, and the official data referred to the amount spent by housewives.
- Now we spend £26.38 on food every week.
- The average loaf cost 38p in 1983 – compared to £1.38 today.
- On the high street, there were huge regional department stores, plus Woolworths, C&A, Chelsea Girl and BHS.
- McDonald's was already popular – and had 100 restaurants in the UK. However, the menu was quite different, and while you could buy a fillet-o-fish, you couldn’t get chicken nuggets until the following year.
- The biggest supermarket in the UK was Sainsbury’s, followed by the Co-Op. Among its big announcements that year was the fact that Pepperoni pizza was available in store.
- Cinzano and lemonade was so popular that vermouth was added to the ONS shopping basket in 1983 – and remained there until the year 2000.
- In 1983, Smash instant mashed potato was still in the ONS shopping basket. It wasn’t replaced by frozen chips until 1987.
Coin facts
Money facts
Spending
