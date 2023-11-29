Autumn statement top stock market takeaways

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement is likely to leave at least a glimmer of a smile on the face of the average UK salary earner. They’ll now be pocketing an extra £450 from their annual pay packet due to a cut in National Insurance.

Pensioners were also dealt some relief from the cost-of-living crisis with the reassurance that the triple-lock will be honoured. The resulting 8.5% increase in the State Pension will stay in line with wage growth.

Jeremy Hunt announces tax cuts, State Pension triple-lock guarantee and a new lifetime pension

This won’t do any harm to companies dependent on the UK consumer. Just as well given the gloomier picture number 11 delivered on economic growth and inflation.

But in reality, we don’t think tinkering with the trillion-ish pounds that the government gets and spends each year, is enough to change the investment view for a given stock.

Here’s a look at some of the measures designed to give a helping hand to certain areas of the economy and what it might mean for businesses and investors.

Alcohol duty up in smoke and tobacco duty overflowing

Publicans are unimpressed with Jeremy Hunt hitting the stop button on the alcohol duty escalator. That’s only 3p less per pint that landlords will have to hand over to the Treasury, less than 1% of the average price at the taps.

It’s a tough market out there and pubs are closing at an alarming rate. However, JD Wetherspoon’s value offering is serving it well so far.

The group’s outperforming the market and could still grab more of the share. That and its improving financials have been recognised by a strong recovery in the valuation – this of course increases the risk of volatility if trading doesn’t meet expectations though.

Smokers weren’t offered the same respite with duty being hiked across all categories of tobacco. British American Tobacco’s global footprint will go some way to limit the impact of this on its profits.

But there have been calls for higher taxes in other territories too in a bid to cut down tobacco consumption. This uncertainty is reflected by a price-to-earnings ratio that’s well below the long-term average.

Sales of alternative products like vapes are growing quickly. We see an opportunity if these products can offset falling tobacco volumes, but be aware that the division is still currently loss-making.

The 9.7% dividend yield looks to be the main attraction for now. We think that looks appealing. But remember, yields are variable and no dividend is ever guaranteed. And key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

What about housebuilding?

House prices might be falling, but until wages rise significantly, stepping onto the property ladder will stay out of reach for many.

A return of the help-to-buy scheme, or a similar support measure for first-time buyers, would have had a huge impact on the housing market. This would boost demand and bring back some welcomed stability for housebuilders.

But that wasn’t delivered in the autumn statement. Instead, the chancellor has pledged to allocate £450mn to the Local Authority Housing Fund to help deliver 2,400 new homes.

That’ll likely benefit some housebuilders, like Vistry, more than others but it’s not really going to move the dial much. Especially compared to the government’s target of building 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s.

Without a step change reform to address the persistent planning backlog, it’s hard to see the UK’s current housing problem being resolved anytime soon.

What else was announced in the autumn statement?

Article image credit: Leon Neal/Getty images