HL Select turns 7 – what we’ve learned and what’s next

HL Select Fund Manager Steve Clayton looks back on seven years of the HL Select fund range, how it’s performed and what’s next.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
The world was a different place at the end of 2016. Donald Trump was elected President of the US, the UK wasn’t long out of the Brexit referendum, and on 1 December our first HL Select Fund launched.
Cut to now, and despite economic and geopolitical headwinds, the HL Select range has expanded to three funds, investing all over the world, with just over £1bn of HL clients’ money.
That first fund, HL Select UK Growth, now accounts for almost £300mn of clients’ money.
Our aim has always been to look for high-quality growth businesses, that can deliver rising financial returns over the long term.
We see a kind of virtuous cycle in these companies. It starts with great products and services, backed by intellectual property, that serves up pricing power and strong profit margins from lower-cost business models. That drives cash flows strong enough to limit dependence on banks for funding and allow continual reinvestment into the business’s competitive moat.
At the time of writing, the unit price has risen from 100p to almost 160p. It ranks in the top 7% unit trusts in its peer group and, with a 59.37%* total return, is comfortably outpacing the stock market. In the same period, the FTSE All-Share has risen 42.19% and the IA UK All Companies by 32.15%. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future.
|Dec 16 - Dec 17
|Dec 16 - Dec 19
|Dec 16 - Dec 21
|Dec 16 - Dec 23
|HL Select UK Growth
|22.04%
|44.16%
|64.72%
|59.37%
|FTSE All-Share
|13.37%
|23.53%
|33.18%
|42.19%
|IA UK All Companies
|15.37%
|24.64%
|38.76%
|32.15%
Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: *Lipper IM, to 30/11/2023.
Scroll across to see the full chart.
|Nov 18 – Nov 19
|Nov 19 – Nov 20
|Nov 20 – Nov 21
|Nov 21 – Nov 22
|Nov 22 – Nov 23
|HL Select UK Growth
|15.61%
|1.54%
|11.63%
|-5.61%
|3.24%
|FTSE All-Share
|11.00%
|-10.28%
|17.40%
|6.54%
|1.78%
|IA UK All Companies
|12.54%
|-6.85%
|17.11%
|-4.02%
|0.49%
Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: *Lipper IM, to 30/11/2023.
Not all has gone our way, and we have learned to be wary of the greater volatility of smaller companies. Building materials producer Marshalls is a prime example.
We went in for its cash generation but were surprised to see it engage in a major deal to acquire Marley Roofing Systems. This left it more exposed to the ups and downs of the construction sector just before interest rates began their surge. With little sign of an early recovery, we decided to cut our losses and sold the share.
When companies make moves that you didn’t expect, it can be better to sell and review from a distance instead of counting the losses as they mount up.
Overall, the fund’s success has come from stock-picking. Identifying great businesses with solid competitive advantages and then backing them for the long haul.
The information provided is the fund manager’s view and not individual stock recommendations.
Our focus on growth has tended to steer us towards digital businesses which can be great cash generators.
Before its eventual acquisition by Ion Group, this specialist financial software provider supplied the electronic ‘pipework’ that links banks, brokers and investors globally.
Fidessa had huge control over its cash flows because of its ‘dug-in’ positions with clients, who would then struggle to migrate to rivals. In the end, the company attracted multiple takeover approaches before Ion Group, leading to a substantial return on our investment.
This software company supplied products for industrial and commercial customers performing regulatory and governance duties. Its disciplined approach to sales delivered strong expansion while their transition to a cloud-based model offered the prospect of high cash margins. Again, the company was eventually taken over, crystallising our gains.
This market stalwart has a hugely powerful set of long-term growth drivers backed up by a massively cash-generative business model. Despite a pandemic that temporarily shuttered its events division, the business continued to grow its other divisions and came out of the other side stronger than it went in.
The next seven years are looking to be very different from the last. The disruptive forces of AI are being unleashed, but I’m excited about what that’ll bring.
Major economies, especially the UK, have been stuck in a productivity rut for some time now, AI could be the catalyst that pulls us out.
Then there’s the path to net zero where vast expenditures will be needed. Some see costs, I see opportunities with the companies that provide the best paths forward. Efficiencies have never been bad news for businesses.
Politics always blows the markets around, but barring actual revolutions, this tends to be more important for newsreaders than businesses. The HL Select team will be spending more time reading balance sheets than parliamentary sketches in the years ahead.
Funds are a great way to take the hard work out of picking shares.
HL Select is a group of three funds focused on a small number of shares with long-term growth potential. Our focussed approach means each holding makes a meaningful contribution, but it can increase risk.
Steve Clayton is Head of Equity Funds at Hargreaves Lansdown and created the HL Select fund range.
The HL Select funds are run by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.
Steve Clayton has managed the HL Select team ever since the fund range launched in 2016. Watch this video to learn more about him, as well as how he and the experts in the HL Select team manage the funds.
