Archived article
Tax, investments and pension rules can change over time so the information below may not be current. This article was correct at the time of publishing, however, it may no longer reflect our views on this topic.
Meet the fund managers – the new HL Global Corporate Bond fund
HL is launching a new global corporate bonds-focused fund. Find out what the managers think is unique about their fund and explore the underlying fund managers.
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Most bond fund managers invest in a spread of different bonds, where each can contribute to performance. They tend to avoid companies they think will struggle or fail to repay their debts.
There are lots of approaches they can take. This is why HL’s experts have chosen five underlying managers to select the bonds and blended them into a well-diversified fund aiming to be a one-stop-shop for global corporate bonds.
HL’s experts have chosen experienced, pragmatic fund managers working in large, well-resourced organisations that cover the wide spectrum of global bond opportunities. These managers will conduct in-depth analysis and look in detail at the specifics of individual companies and their bonds.
The fund has some flexibility to invest in higher-quality government bonds to offer some shelter in case times get tough. To boost long-term performance, up to 20% of the fund can be invested in higher-yielding parts of the bond market, although this is a higher-risk approach.
In this article, we shine a spotlight on all the managers and what they bring to the fund.
The HL Global Corporate Bond fund is for investors who want to make their own investment decisions and understand how to build a diversified portfolio.
If you’re not sure of the suitability of an investment for your circumstances, please contact us for advice. Investments and the income they produce will fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.
Meet the Global Corporate Bond fund managers
HL fund managers Richard Troue and David Smith will be looking after the Global Corporate Bond fund.
We spoke to Richard and David about the new fund, including:
- How this fund is different
- Why investors should consider bonds
- Who the fund could be for
HL Fund Managers Richard Troue and David Smith discuss the HL Global Corporate Bond Fund and what the future holds for bonds.
Who are the underlying fund managers?
Each external investment team plays its part focusing on their strengths and their specific roles. They’ll look to capitalise on tried and tested techniques to invest in what they believe to be the best bond investments.
Here are the managers that the Global Corporate Bond fund will be using at launch. The fund can add and remove managers as needed.
RBC BlueBay Asset Management
A well-resourced team of co-managers and analysts led by Andrzej Skiba. They believe bond markets are inefficient and try to exploit this through in-depth research.
Their main aim is finding bonds issued by good quality companies which are improving, or where other investors underappreciate their prospects.
They also consider the economic outlook and will be more adventurous when they think it’s improving. They’re willing to back their views with high conviction, so they take a higher-risk approach.
Invesco
Lyndon Man and his team are highly experienced global corporate bond fund managers. They look for themes they think will drive the global economy and combine this with their research on economies, sectors, and companies to choose their favourite bonds.
They make sure they have a good spread of investments to avoid taking unnecessary risks. Their focus on themes will bring something a little different to the mix.
M&G
Ben Lord at M&G starts with an assessment of the global economy and uses this to help choose where to invest. He looks for bonds whose prospects aren’t fully appreciated by other investors, buying when they look undervalued, selling when others see things from his perspective.
He’s happy to be relatively more defensive or aggressive depending on his outlook. He’s supported by a hugely experienced team which we’ve held in high regard for many years.
Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley aims to take advantage of market ups and downs. When investors are scared and prices are falling, they look for bargains. When investors are greedy, and prices are rising they’re happy to sell.
Beyond this, they aim not to take big risks. Ric Ford and his team also use their economic views and rigorous company research to decide which bonds to back.
PIMCO
PIMCO is one of the best-known and best-resourced bond fund managers in the world. This enables them to look far and wide for opportunities.
They start with their long-term economic outlook, which helps decide how aggressive or conservative to be. From here they do in-depth research on individual bonds to find the best opportunities to fit their economic view.
They’re happy to back their views with conviction and take a higher risk approach at times.
Invest now for the £1 per unit fixed launch price
Learn more about the HL Global Corporate Bond Fund including charges, and invest by 11:59pm on 19 July to secure the £1 fixed launch price.
Investing in this fund isn’t right for everyone. You should only invest if the fund’s objectives align with your own and there’s a specific need for the type of investment being made. You should understand the specific risks of the fund before you invest and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.
The HL Global Corporate Bond Fund is managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.
Editor's choice: our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week’s top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
What did you think of this article?
Important notes
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Editor's choice – our weekly email
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
- Latest comment on economies and markets
- Expert investment research
- Financial planning tips