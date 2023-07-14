Meet the fund managers – the new HL Global Corporate Bond fund

Title Screen – New Global Corporate Bond Fund launch

Title Screen - Why bonds?

Richard Troue, Fund Manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, speaks to camera.

“Why bonds? The bond market is absolutely huge. It’s in excess of 100 trillion dollars in size. It’s far bigger than equity markets, there’s more money invested in bonds and there are more bonds in issue than there are shares. And investors would tend to hold bonds for three main reasons:

One - To deliver some income.

Two - To provide some diversification. They tend to experience less severe fluctuations in value than shares, so they do bring an element of diversification and balance to a portfolio.

And finally they can often offer some shelter in turbulent times when equity markets fall quite heavily, typically we expect bond markets and global corporate bond markets to fall a bit less.

Title Screen – What will you hold, how will you invest?

The majority of this fund will be invested in global corporate bonds. That is bonds issued by companies worldwide. And a big proportion of the fund will be invested in international businesses or bonds issued by international businesses. Think of the likes of Microsoft or Vodafone or JP Morgan.

Title Screen – Why Now?

I think the most compelling, or one of the most compelling reasons to invest in bonds now, and in global corporate bonds in particular, is for the yield they offer.”

David Smith, Fund Manager at Hargreaves Lansdown, speaks to camera.

“To probably a year ago, corporate bonds offered quite a low yield. The market has corrected quite significantly over the past year and now you can get an income of 5% or more.”

Richard Troue speaks to camera.

“So it wasn’t that long ago that bonds were yielding less than equities, and we’re now seeing global corporate bonds offer a bit more yield than equities.“

Title Screen – How is this fund different?

David Smith speaks to camera.

“So this fund will invest in a portfolio of funds managed by 5 different managers. So you can go out and buy one investment-grade corporate bond fund for example, but if you do that you’re placing all of your risk with that manager being right or wrong. Whereas this portfolio will spread your money across 5 managers. Each of them has a different approach and is trying to achieve the same goal but through different strategies. So therefore you’re not placing all of your bets on one thing working out, so you have a very well diversified portfolio.”

Richard Troue speaks to camera.

“We appreciate there’s no one right or wrong way to outperform and deliver good returns when it comes to corporate bond investing. Whereas sometimes in equity markets it’s about finding the next big winner or a company with very strong growth potential, the bond market is a little bit more about stability, finding companies that can service their debts and repay bond holders. And by blending together some different managers, each taking a slightly different approach, we hope to offer a very diversified portfolio that offers good, long-term potential but without the ups and downs associated with just investing with a single manager or just picking a few bonds yourself.”

Title Screen – Who is the fund for?

Richard Troue speaks to camera.

“I think an investment in global corporate bonds can be considered by almost all investors. They’re particularly relevant for those who want to build a diversified portfolio; so for anyone who doesn’t want their portfolio to be 100% invested in shares, bonds and global corporate bonds can offer some diversification. They perform a little bit differently to shares, so they can smooth out the return profile of your portfolio over time, and depending on how much risk you want to take, you can consider having more or less exposure to global corporates. I think another reason investors might consider them at the moment is for the income they’re offering. So as well as adding some balance and diversification to a portfolio, they can boost the income that a portfolio’s generating as well.”

Closing text:

This video is not personal advice or a recommendation to invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of an investment for your circumstances, please seek advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest. Past performance is not a guide to the future.

Income is variable and not guaranteed.

Correct as at June 2023.