Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Demand outlook will be crucial to a positive market reaction for Currys

Volumes and prices in focus for DS Smith

Can Vistry keep guidance intact, despite a challenging backdrop?

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

04-Sept No FTSE 350 Reporters

05-Sept Ashtead Group* Q1 Results DS Smith* Q1 Trading Statement

08-Sep Berkeley Group* Trading Statement Computacenter Half Year Results Petershill Partners Half Year Results Spire Healthcare Half Year Results

Currys - Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

Currys has had a tough year so far, with the valuation shedding 13% since January. The group specialises in selling electrical and home goods, and times are tough. The cost-of-living crisis and slowdown compared to the frenzied buying of chest freezers during the pandemic have seen performance slow. But it’s margins in particular we’ll be watching next week. Operating margins are languishing in the region of 2%, which leaves very little room for error.

Because it’s a trading statement rather than a full set of results, we might not get explicit margin information, but we should get an idea of what the future holds.

Getting margins out the basement partly rests on the shoulders of prices. Online competition means Currys is often forced to “invest in pricing”, which is a fancy way of saying it gets the sale stickers out. We’d like to know more about the group’s demand expectations as we head into the winter quarter. It might not feel like it, but the all-important Christmas trading season is only around the corner and it’s about now that retailers will be trying to map exactly what the season will mean for revenue and profit.

See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Currys research

DS Smith – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

For cardboard box provider DS Smith, it’s volumes and pricing updates that we’ll be looking out for in next week’s trading statement. Volumes took a larger hit than expected last year as economic conditions were a challenge and end-consumer demand dropped. We heard from management that trends were improving, next week will shed light on whether that has continued over the quarter or not.

Valuations across the packaging sector have been under pressure recently, as markets weigh up the extent of the volume issues and the balancing act at play with prices. Hikes and cost cuts are the main reason DS Smith was able to post strong profit growth last year. Since then, we’ve seen paper prices come down and are expecting to hear box pricing following suit. The scale of any declines will likely be key, as will any impact on the prices it’s able to charge customers.

See the DS Smith share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for DS Smith research

Vistry – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Despite the challenging environment for UK housebuilders, we’ve heard that Vistry’s average weekly sales rates held broadly flat in the first half. And the group’s Partnerships division, which includes a contribution from recently acquired Countryside, for the first time, saw completions nearly treble to 3,203. That’s the driving force behind Vistry guiding for underlying revenue to jump from £426m to £930m in next week’s first-half results.

But with recent increases in interest rates and mortgage costs, challenges look set to mount for buyers. We’ll be keeping an eye out for updates to the full-year outlook, which had been expecting underlying pre-tax profits to land in above £450m.

The balance sheet’s also a key area of interest. Last we heard, Vistry had swung from a £115m net cash position to a £330m net debt position, as it looks to drive growth in its Partnerships business. But as cash resources get stretched, the group’s 6.2% prospective dividend yield could get pulled back as spending priorities change. As always yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Vistry research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... HL mention in the media HL mention on another website Advert in the press Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Search Engine / Research Mobile application Existing client Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.