We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    1 September 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Demand outlook will be crucial to a positive market reaction for Currys
    • Volumes and prices in focus for DS Smith
    • Can Vistry keep guidance intact, despite a challenging backdrop?


    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    04-Sept
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    05-Sept
    Ashtead Group* Q1 Results
    DS Smith* Q1 Trading Statement
    06-Sept
    Apax Global Alpha Half Year Results
    Ashmore Group Full Year Results
    Bakkavor Half Year Results
    Barratt Developments* Full Year Results
    Darktrace Full Year Results
    Halfords  Trading Statement
    WH Smith Trading Statement
    07-Sept
    Beazley Half Year Results
    Currys* Trading Statement
    Direct Line Insurance Group* Half Year Results
    Energean Half Year Results
    Genus Full Year Results
    International Public Partnerships Half Year Results
    Melrose* Half Year Results
    Playtech Half Year Results
    Safestore Holdings Q3 Trading Statement
    Synthomer Half Year Results
    Vistry Group* Half Year Results
    WAG Payment Solutions Half Year Results
    08-Sep
    Berkeley Group* Trading Statement
    Computacenter Half Year Results
    Petershill Partners Half Year Results
    Spire Healthcare Half Year Results

    Currys - Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Currys has had a tough year so far, with the valuation shedding 13% since January. The group specialises in selling electrical and home goods, and times are tough. The cost-of-living crisis and slowdown compared to the frenzied buying of chest freezers during the pandemic have seen performance slow. But it’s margins in particular we’ll be watching next week. Operating margins are languishing in the region of 2%, which leaves very little room for error.

    Because it’s a trading statement rather than a full set of results, we might not get explicit margin information, but we should get an idea of what the future holds.

    Getting margins out the basement partly rests on the shoulders of prices. Online competition means Currys is often forced to “invest in pricing”, which is a fancy way of saying it gets the sale stickers out. We’d like to know more about the group’s demand expectations as we head into the winter quarter. It might not feel like it, but the all-important Christmas trading season is only around the corner and it’s about now that retailers will be trying to map exactly what the season will mean for revenue and profit.

    See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Currys research

    DS Smith – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    For cardboard box provider DS Smith, it’s volumes and pricing updates that we’ll be looking out for in next week’s trading statement. Volumes took a larger hit than expected last year as economic conditions were a challenge and end-consumer demand dropped. We heard from management that trends were improving, next week will shed light on whether that has continued over the quarter or not.

    Valuations across the packaging sector have been under pressure recently, as markets weigh up the extent of the volume issues and the balancing act at play with prices. Hikes and cost cuts are the main reason DS Smith was able to post strong profit growth last year. Since then, we’ve seen paper prices come down and are expecting to hear box pricing following suit. The scale of any declines will likely be key, as will any impact on the prices it’s able to charge customers.

    See the DS Smith share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for DS Smith research

    Vistry – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Despite the challenging environment for UK housebuilders, we’ve heard that Vistry’s average weekly sales rates held broadly flat in the first half. And the group’s Partnerships division, which includes a contribution from recently acquired Countryside, for the first time, saw completions nearly treble to 3,203. That’s the driving force behind Vistry guiding for underlying revenue to jump from £426m to £930m in next week’s first-half results.

    But with recent increases in interest rates and mortgage costs, challenges look set to mount for buyers. We’ll be keeping an eye out for updates to the full-year outlook, which had been expecting underlying pre-tax profits to land in above £450m.

    The balance sheet’s also a key area of interest. Last we heard, Vistry had swung from a £115m net cash position to a £330m net debt position, as it looks to drive growth in its Partnerships business. But as cash resources get stretched, the group’s 6.2% prospective dividend yield could get pulled back as spending priorities change. As always yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

    See the Vistry share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Vistry research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      US second quarter earnings roundup – what’s the data showing us?

      30 August

      Monks Investment Trust: August 2023 update

      29 August

      Next week on the stock market

      25 August

      Have interest rates peaked? – what’s next and what can you do?

      25 August

      3 shares to watch for low-carbon power production

      23 August

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Markets

      US second quarter earnings roundup – what’s the data showing us?

      Now that earnings season is ending, we look at what the results are telling us about the wider market.

      Matt Britzman

      30 Aug 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Monks Investment Trust: August 2023 update

      Investment Analyst Aidan Moyle met with the Monks investment team to get an update on the trust in what has been a difficult period for growth investors.

      Aidan Moyle

      29 Aug 2023 7 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Matt Britzman

      25 Aug 2023 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      Have interest rates peaked? – what’s next and what can you do?

      Are interest rates as good as they’re going to get? Here we take a look at what affects savings rates, what could be next for them, and how to get more from your cash.

      Sarah Coles

      25 Aug 2023 5 min read