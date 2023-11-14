Share research
Our experts’ analysis covers a range of individual companies worldwide. See our latest updates below.
February 2024
BHP – no major surprises from half year results
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Barclays – optimistic new guidance
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
NatWest - Q4 net interest margin better than expected
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Centrica - dividends jump despite falling profits
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
RELX - growth on all fronts
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
United Utilities - full-year guidance remains on track
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Heineken - higher prices help offset falling volumes
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Barrick - higher gold prices drive top line growth
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
TUI - beats the seasonal lull to deliver a record Q1
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Coca-Cola - serves up double-digit profit growth
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
PayPal - guidance disappoints after strong fourth quarter
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
PepsiCo - growth slows as price hikes hurt sales volumes
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
DS Smith - potential deal with rival Mondi
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Disney - push into gaming and savings on track
Sophie Lund-Yates
Lead Equity Analyst
SSE - guidance intact despite renewables output behind plan
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Unilever - volume growth returns, buyback announced
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Compass Group - volumes better than expected
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
AstraZeneca - 2024 heralds robust growth and busy pipeline
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
BATS - strength elsewhere offsets weakness in US cigarettes
Derren Nathan
Head of Equity Research
Barratt - completions slow and Redrow merger announced
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst