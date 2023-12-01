We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 1 December 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Can Ashtead bounce back after a rare earnings downgrade?
    • Berkeley will be looking to build on a solid start to the year
    • Frasers new brands can help elevate it to new heights


    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    04-Dec
    SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Half Year Results
    05-Dec
    Ashtead* Q2 Results
    Balfour Beatty* Q4 Trading Statement
    discoverIE Group Half Year Results
    Moonpig Group Half Year Results
    SSP Group Full Year Results
    Victrex Full Year Results
    06-Dec
    Baltic Classifieds Group Half Year Results
    Paragon Banking Group Full Year Results
    Redde Northgate Half Year Results
    TUI* Q4 Results
    07-Dec
    AJ Bell Full Year Results
    DS Smith* Half Year Results
    Frasers* Half Year Results
    Future Full Year Results
    08-Dec
    Berkeley Group* Half Year Results

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Ashtead – Matt Britzman, Equity Analystt

    Fresh off the back of a rare earnings downgrade, Ashtead heads into half-year results with a point to prove. Less natural disasters and the writers' and actors' strikes lasting longer than expected have dampened demand for the construction and industrial equipment that Ashtead rents out. Investors will be keen to get more reassurances that these events are contained to this year – something we believe to be the case.

    Longer term, demand for Ashtead’s equipment should remain resilient, especially with a continued positive outlook for mega projects in the US. The bigger players like Ashtead have an advantage in the fragmented industry. That scale and expertise should place it well to be a key supplier for some of the mega projects over the pond.

    See the Ashtead share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Ashtead research

    Berkeley Group – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Back in September, we heard that Berkeley’s underlying private sales reservations were down 35% in the first four months of its financial year. But because of the tight supply of homes on the market, as well as the group’s London focus and higher-end product, pricing has remained relatively resilient so far. That gave Berkeley the confidence to reiterate guidance to deliver total pre-tax profit of £1.05bn over this year and next.

    While Berkely’s in a robust financial position, the housing market’s sitting on shaky ground. High mortgage costs have caused a relative lack of urgency among buyers, and that’s not something we expect to turn around quickly. Next week’s results should give us some insight into the current level of build-cost inflation, with any cooling here likely to provide a welcome relief to margins.

    See the Berkeley Group share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Berkeley Group research

    Frasers – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Frasers’ growth in recent times has largely been due to its acquisitions of other brands, helping last year’s revenue rise 15.8% to £5.6bn. The group’s so-called “elevation strategy” calls for new flagship stores, displaying products in a more flattering and digitally integrated environment. Early signs from a couple of recently built flagship stores look promising, but they don’t contribute enough to group performance yet to really move the dial.

    There’s a serious amount of execution risk which comes with this strategy – the structural decline of brick-and-mortar stores is a force to be reckoned with. Add to that the cost-of-living crisis that consumers are wrestling with, and Frasers has a lot to contend with. Group CEO, Michael Murray, had previously said that trading in the new financial year started well, especially at Sports Direct. We’ll be looking for any early signs that Frasers’ customers are feeling the pinch in next week’s results, and whether the £500-550m full-year pre-tax guidance remains intact.

    See the Frasers share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Frasers research

      What did you think of this article?

