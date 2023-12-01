Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Can Ashtead bounce back after a rare earnings downgrade?

Berkeley will be looking to build on a solid start to the year

Frasers new brands can help elevate it to new heights

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

04-Dec SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Half Year Results

07-Dec AJ Bell Full Year Results DS Smith* Half Year Results Frasers* Half Year Results Future Full Year Results

08-Dec Berkeley Group* Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Ashtead – Matt Britzman, Equity Analystt

Fresh off the back of a rare earnings downgrade, Ashtead heads into half-year results with a point to prove. Less natural disasters and the writers' and actors' strikes lasting longer than expected have dampened demand for the construction and industrial equipment that Ashtead rents out. Investors will be keen to get more reassurances that these events are contained to this year – something we believe to be the case.

Longer term, demand for Ashtead’s equipment should remain resilient, especially with a continued positive outlook for mega projects in the US. The bigger players like Ashtead have an advantage in the fragmented industry. That scale and expertise should place it well to be a key supplier for some of the mega projects over the pond.

See the Ashtead share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Ashtead research

Berkeley Group – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back in September, we heard that Berkeley’s underlying private sales reservations were down 35% in the first four months of its financial year. But because of the tight supply of homes on the market, as well as the group’s London focus and higher-end product, pricing has remained relatively resilient so far. That gave Berkeley the confidence to reiterate guidance to deliver total pre-tax profit of £1.05bn over this year and next.

While Berkely’s in a robust financial position, the housing market’s sitting on shaky ground. High mortgage costs have caused a relative lack of urgency among buyers, and that’s not something we expect to turn around quickly. Next week’s results should give us some insight into the current level of build-cost inflation, with any cooling here likely to provide a welcome relief to margins.

See the Berkeley Group share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Berkeley Group research

Frasers – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Frasers’ growth in recent times has largely been due to its acquisitions of other brands, helping last year’s revenue rise 15.8% to £5.6bn. The group’s so-called “elevation strategy” calls for new flagship stores, displaying products in a more flattering and digitally integrated environment. Early signs from a couple of recently built flagship stores look promising, but they don’t contribute enough to group performance yet to really move the dial.

There’s a serious amount of execution risk which comes with this strategy – the structural decline of brick-and-mortar stores is a force to be reckoned with. Add to that the cost-of-living crisis that consumers are wrestling with, and Frasers has a lot to contend with. Group CEO, Michael Murray, had previously said that trading in the new financial year started well, especially at Sports Direct. We’ll be looking for any early signs that Frasers’ customers are feeling the pinch in next week’s results, and whether the £500-550m full-year pre-tax guidance remains intact.

See the Frasers share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Frasers research

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Advert on another website HL mention on another website Recommendation from a friend Advert in the press Existing client Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.