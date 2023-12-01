Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
|04-Dec
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|Half Year Results
|05-Dec
|Ashtead*
|Q2 Results
|Balfour Beatty*
|Q4 Trading Statement
|discoverIE Group
|Half Year Results
|Moonpig Group
|Half Year Results
|SSP Group
|Full Year Results
|Victrex
|Full Year Results
|06-Dec
|Baltic Classifieds Group
|Half Year Results
|Paragon Banking Group
|Full Year Results
|Redde Northgate
|Half Year Results
|TUI*
|Q4 Results
|07-Dec
|AJ Bell
|Full Year Results
|DS Smith*
|Half Year Results
|Frasers*
|Half Year Results
|Future
|Full Year Results
|08-Dec
|Berkeley Group*
|Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Fresh off the back of a rare earnings downgrade, Ashtead heads into half-year results with a point to prove. Less natural disasters and the writers' and actors' strikes lasting longer than expected have dampened demand for the construction and industrial equipment that Ashtead rents out. Investors will be keen to get more reassurances that these events are contained to this year – something we believe to be the case.
Longer term, demand for Ashtead’s equipment should remain resilient, especially with a continued positive outlook for mega projects in the US. The bigger players like Ashtead have an advantage in the fragmented industry. That scale and expertise should place it well to be a key supplier for some of the mega projects over the pond.
See the Ashtead share price, charts and our latest view
Back in September, we heard that Berkeley’s underlying private sales reservations were down 35% in the first four months of its financial year. But because of the tight supply of homes on the market, as well as the group’s London focus and higher-end product, pricing has remained relatively resilient so far. That gave Berkeley the confidence to reiterate guidance to deliver total pre-tax profit of £1.05bn over this year and next.
While Berkely’s in a robust financial position, the housing market’s sitting on shaky ground. High mortgage costs have caused a relative lack of urgency among buyers, and that’s not something we expect to turn around quickly. Next week’s results should give us some insight into the current level of build-cost inflation, with any cooling here likely to provide a welcome relief to margins.
See the Berkeley Group share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up for Berkeley Group research
Frasers’ growth in recent times has largely been due to its acquisitions of other brands, helping last year’s revenue rise 15.8% to £5.6bn. The group’s so-called “elevation strategy” calls for new flagship stores, displaying products in a more flattering and digitally integrated environment. Early signs from a couple of recently built flagship stores look promising, but they don’t contribute enough to group performance yet to really move the dial.
There’s a serious amount of execution risk which comes with this strategy – the structural decline of brick-and-mortar stores is a force to be reckoned with. Add to that the cost-of-living crisis that consumers are wrestling with, and Frasers has a lot to contend with. Group CEO, Michael Murray, had previously said that trading in the new financial year started well, especially at Sports Direct. We’ll be looking for any early signs that Frasers’ customers are feeling the pinch in next week’s results, and whether the £500-550m full-year pre-tax guidance remains intact.
See the Frasers share price, charts and our latest view
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
The UK government could sell its NatWest shares to the public by the end of 2026. We look at how this could work and how you can stay up to date.
29 Nov 20234 min read
Tax cuts, alcohol and tobacco duty changes, and housebuilding funding, what impact do we see this having on investing?
28 Nov 20235 min read
In this update, Investment Analyst Henry Ince shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG integration, cost, and performance of the abrdn Asia Focus investment trust.
27 Nov 20237 min read
We share how volatile oil prices impact investors and renewables, and look at what good looks like using Shell and BP as examples.
27 Nov 20234 min read