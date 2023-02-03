We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week, including Barratt Developments, Disney and PepsiCo.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie,
    Equity Researcher

    3 February 2023

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    • Barratt Development half year results should shine a light on cost inflation.
    • The pressure’s on at Disney to prove returning CEO has the right ideas.
    • Will Pepsi cap off the year in style?

    If you'd like to receive this and other weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    06-Feb
    Activision Blizzard* Q4 Results
    07-Feb
    BP* Q4 Results
    Syncona Q3 Results
    08-Feb
    Ashmore Group Half Year Results
    Barratt Developments* Half Year Results
    Beazley Full Year Results
    DCC Q3 Trading Statement
    PZ Cussons Half Year Results
    Smurfit Kappa Full Year Results
    Walt Disney Co* Q1 Results
    09-Feb
    AstraZeneca* Q4 Results
    Bellway Trading Statement
    British American Tobacco* Full Year Results
    Compass Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    PepsiCo* Q4 Results
    Redrow Half Year Results
    Unilever* Full Year Results
    Watches of Switzerland Q3 Trading Statement
    10-Feb
    Lancashire Holdings Q4 Results
    Victrex Q1 Interim Management Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Barratt Developments – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Barratt Developments is starting to show the first cracks in the housing market. We already know that net private reservations per week fell to 155 from 259 in the first half of the year. As the mortgage-rate environment remains challenging for home buyers, we don’t expect to hear things are picking up in this area.

    The more detailed half year results should give an indication on cost inflation and profits. The entire construction industry has been facing high material and labour costs since last year, which chips away at profitability. We’d like to know if things are moving in the right direction where the cost base is concerned.

    Most important will be the outlook statement. The group should give an indication of how forward sales are looking and what the rest of 2023 could look like. With the economic landscape still fraught with uncertainty, there could be a market reaction if news is worse than expected. We would be surprised to see any very dramatic downwards moves though because a lot of nervousness is already priced in.

    See the Barratt Developments share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Barratt Developments research

    Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    Disney has recently recalled its previous CEO back to the top job. That means the pressure’s on for Bob Iger to prove he has the right ideas to stimulate growth. This is especially true in the streaming business, where excessive spending and long-term demand concerns are front of mind. For now, consumer spending is holding up better than feared in some areas, so we have faith Disney+ will come good on subscriber additions, especially after Netflix’s better-than-expected quarter, despite tough economic conditions.

    In theme parks, we expect to hear about positive momentum as China reopens and travel continues to normalise. This will have a strong read-across for profits.

    At the moment, the market expects group revenue to rise 7.1% to $23.4bn in the first quarter. We’re cautiously optimistic this target is achievable. Please remember, nothing’s guaranteed.

    See the Disney share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Disney research

    PepsiCo – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Pepsi will be looking to finish its financial year with a pop when it reports full year results next week. Last quarter, the group upgraded its underlying revenue growth guidance from 10% to 12%. A big jump which came as the group saw double-digit revenue growth in all segments bar Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China regions.

    Inflation hasn’t been able to flatten the soft drink maker’s profits either. Higher sales and improved cost management have helped Pepsi offset inflationary pressures over the last year. And thanks to Pepsi’s laser-like focus on brand quality, the group saw year-on-year profit growth of 21% last quarter.

    As PepsiCo is currently trading above its historic average, there are heavy expectations on its shoulders to keep hitting targets. We’re curious to see whether Pepsi has continued to deliver amidst tough inflationary pressures, or whether results have fizzled out.

    See the PepsiCo share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to PepsiCo research

    Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Bank of England raises interest rates to 4% – what it means for savings rates and annuities

      2 February

      3 share ideas to benefit from an ageing population

      2 February

      Amazon, Apple and Meta – what to expect in upcoming earnings

      30 January

      The stock market impact of ageing populations

      27 January

      Next week on the stock market

      27 January

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Essentials

      Bank of England raises interest rates to 4% – what it means for savings rates and annuities

      The Bank of England raised interest rates by 0.5% to 4% today. Here’s a look at what it means for savings rates and annuities.

      Sarah Coles and Helen Morrissey

      02 Feb 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      3 share ideas to benefit from an ageing population

      We take a closer look at three share ideas that could benefit from an ageing population.

      Derren Nathan

      02 Feb 2023 7 min read

      Category: Shares

      Amazon, Apple and Meta – what to expect in upcoming earnings

      Here’s what we’re looking out for in this week’s results from Amazon, Apple and Meta.

      Share research team

      30 Jan 2023 4 min read

      Category: Markets

      The stock market impact of ageing populations

      What do ageing populations mean for stock markets and investors? Here’s a closer look.

      Kathleen Brooks

      27 Jan 2023 6 min read