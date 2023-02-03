Next week on the stock market

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

Barratt Development half year results should shine a light on cost inflation.

The pressure’s on at Disney to prove returning CEO has the right ideas.

Will Pepsi cap off the year in style?

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

06-Feb Activision Blizzard* Q4 Results

07-Feb BP* Q4 Results Syncona Q3 Results

10-Feb Lancashire Holdings Q4 Results Victrex Q1 Interim Management Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Barratt Developments – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Barratt Developments is starting to show the first cracks in the housing market. We already know that net private reservations per week fell to 155 from 259 in the first half of the year. As the mortgage-rate environment remains challenging for home buyers, we don’t expect to hear things are picking up in this area.

The more detailed half year results should give an indication on cost inflation and profits. The entire construction industry has been facing high material and labour costs since last year, which chips away at profitability. We’d like to know if things are moving in the right direction where the cost base is concerned.

Most important will be the outlook statement. The group should give an indication of how forward sales are looking and what the rest of 2023 could look like. With the economic landscape still fraught with uncertainty, there could be a market reaction if news is worse than expected. We would be surprised to see any very dramatic downwards moves though because a lot of nervousness is already priced in.

Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

Disney has recently recalled its previous CEO back to the top job. That means the pressure’s on for Bob Iger to prove he has the right ideas to stimulate growth. This is especially true in the streaming business, where excessive spending and long-term demand concerns are front of mind. For now, consumer spending is holding up better than feared in some areas, so we have faith Disney+ will come good on subscriber additions, especially after Netflix’s better-than-expected quarter, despite tough economic conditions.

In theme parks, we expect to hear about positive momentum as China reopens and travel continues to normalise. This will have a strong read-across for profits.

At the moment, the market expects group revenue to rise 7.1% to $23.4bn in the first quarter. We’re cautiously optimistic this target is achievable. Please remember, nothing’s guaranteed.

PepsiCo – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Pepsi will be looking to finish its financial year with a pop when it reports full year results next week. Last quarter, the group upgraded its underlying revenue growth guidance from 10% to 12%. A big jump which came as the group saw double-digit revenue growth in all segments bar Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, and China regions.

Inflation hasn’t been able to flatten the soft drink maker’s profits either. Higher sales and improved cost management have helped Pepsi offset inflationary pressures over the last year. And thanks to Pepsi’s laser-like focus on brand quality, the group saw year-on-year profit growth of 21% last quarter.

As PepsiCo is currently trading above its historic average, there are heavy expectations on its shoulders to keep hitting targets. We’re curious to see whether Pepsi has continued to deliver amidst tough inflationary pressures, or whether results have fizzled out.

Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

