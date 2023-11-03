We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 3 November 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Investors will be hoping for a sweet outlook from Associated British Food's sugar business
    • Insurance profitability and policyholder levels in the spotlight for Direct Line
    • Streaming will be in the spotlight at Disney


    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    *Events on which we will be updating investors

    06-Nov
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    07-Nov
    3I Infrastructure Half Year Results
    Associated British Foods* Full Year Results
    Beazley Q3 Results
    Direct Line* Q3 Trading Statement
    IWG Q3 Trading Statement
    Persimmon* Trading Statement
    RS Group Half Year Results
    Watches of Switzerland Half Year Results
    08-Nov
    Disney* Q4 Results
    Hiscox Q3 Trading Statement
    ITV* Q3 Trading Statement
    J D Wetherspoon* Q1 Trading Statement
    Marks & Spencer* Half Year Results 
    09-Nov
    3i Group Half Year Results
    Apax Global Alpha Q3 Results
    AstraZeneca* Q3 Results
    Auto Trader Half Year Results
    B&M Half Year Results
    Domino's Pizza Q3 Trading Statement
    Endeavour Mining Q3 Results
    Flutter Entertainment Q3 Trading Statement
    IMI Q3 Interim Management Statement 
    Indivior Q3 Results
    John Wood Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Lancashire Holdings Q3 Trading Statement
    National Grid* Half Year Results
    Tate & Lyle* Half Year Results
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    TBC Bank Q3 Results
    Urban Logistics REIT Half Year Results
    Wizz Air Half Year Results
    WH Smith Full Year Results
    10-Nov
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    Associated British Foods – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    The key Primark business has benefitted from a changing retail landscape over the past few years, especially with the demise of Debenhams and Topshop. That’s driving expectations of 9% like-for-like sales growth at Primark, up to around £9.0bn for the full year. Price hikes are also playing their part, and new store openings are performing well too. Margins here have been catching the tailwinds of falling costs - with energy, freight, and fabric prices all now much lower than their peak levels. In next week’s results, Associated British Foods expects to see underlying operating profits for this area of the business come in moderately ahead of the previous year.

    The Sugar businesses will be in focus too. Unhelpful weather last year severely dented production volumes and ultimately caused a drag on profits. Since then, we’ve seen Sugar volumes and prices pick back up, so we’re keen to hear how much progress has been made to date, and what the group’s outlook is for the new financial year.

    See the Associated British Foods share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Associated British Foods research

    Direct Line – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Investors will be approaching Direct Line’s third-quarter trading update with a sense of cautious optimism. Something they haven’t had the luxury of heading into results over the past couple of years. It’s been tough going - claims numbers have been running high, while cost inflation’s meant underwriting profitability has been under serious pressure. But following some positive updates back at the half-year mark, it looks like things are trending in the right direction.

    There’s a couple of things to look out for. First is progress on returning insurance back into the land of profitability. New policies are being written at levels that look healthy. It’ll take time to feed through but there could be early signs, or at least ongoing commentary, to suggest that trend remains. The second will be policy numbers, expect a dip as price hikes get pushed through and consumers shop around – the magnitude of any move could be important.

    See the Direct Line share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Direct Line research

    Disney – Sophie Lund-Yates, Equity Analyst

    All eyes will be on the streaming business for Disney. Operating losses have been in the spotlight for this area of the business and we’d like to see strong momentum here – especially given CEO Bob Iger was brought out of retirement to stem the profit leaks. But within that, we’d like to see that cost-cutting hasn’t gone too far, doing so risks limiting the appeal of content offerings which is a risky move in the current competitive environment.

    Last quarter, Disney+ subscriber numbers disappointed. This could largely be put down to the loss of popular cricket rights in India, but we’ll be hunting for clues that things have stabilised.

    Of course, we’ll also be monitoring performance at the group’s theme parks. We’re optimistic that ticket and merchandise sales have continued climbing, but the outlook statement will be important to understand if economic uncertainty’s having any impact on next quarter’s expectations.

    See the Disney share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Disney research

    These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Ruffer Investment Company Limited: October 2023 Update

      27 October

      Next week on the stock market

      27 October

      Where are the investment opportunities in farming? – 3 share ideas

      26 October

      Is a structural hedge the UK banks’ secret weapon?

      26 October

      JP Morgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust: October 2023 Update

      23 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Ruffer Investment Company Limited: October 2023 Update

      In this investment trust update, Senior Investment Analyst Hal Cook shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG integration, cost and performance of Ruffer Investment Company.

      Hal Cook

      27 Oct 2023 6 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Aarin Chiekrie

      27 Oct 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Where are the investment opportunities in farming? – 3 share ideas

      With the World Bank pledging billions to tackle food insecurity, where are the investment opportunities in farming?

      Derren Nathan

      26 Oct 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Is a structural hedge the UK banks’ secret weapon?

      An often-overlooked financial strategy that could turn into an interest income tailwind for the next few years. What is the structural hedge and how are UK banks looking to benefit?

      Matt Britzman

      26 Oct 2023 4 min read