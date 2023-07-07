We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    7 July 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    10-July
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    11-July
    Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement
    12-July
    J D Wetherspoon* Trading Statement
    ME Group International Half Year Results
    PageGroup Q2 Trading Statement
    Tullow Oil Trading Statement
    13-July
    Barratt Developments* Full Year Trading Statement
    Experian* Q1 Trading Statement
    Hays Q4 Trading Statement
    John Wood Group Half Year Trading Statement
    PepsiCo* Q2 Results
    14-July
    Ashmore Group Q4 Assets Under Management Statement
    Burberry Group* Q1 Trading Statement
    Ninety One Q1 Debt Management Statement

    Barratt Developments – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Next week’s trading statement will give us an early peek into Barratt Developments’ full-year performance. We could expect to see that lower reservation rates across last year led to a slowdown in the number of completions. But the pullback on construction and land spend, should have helped the group’s net cash position to rise from the £600m we saw in May, to a mammoth £900m.

    Barratt’s already guided for pre-tax profits to land in at around £877m, down from £1.1bn in the prior year. This comes with the backdrop of higher selling charges and elevated build cost inflation, the latter of which ran hot at 9-10%, which have both acted to squeeze margins. Build cost inflation was expected to ease to around 5% this year, and we’re keen to hear if there’s been any change on this front in next week’s update.

    Experian – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    First-quarter results from Experian should shed light on how lending conditions in both the UK and US are holding up, with implications that go far beyond Experian alone. Revenue guidance of 4-6% organic growth over the year is a clear sign that market conditions are softening. That’s not too surprising, as inflation and interest rates remain high.

    Nonetheless, margins should remain resilient given the essential nature of various product lines adds pricing power - identity, credit and fraud checks are hardly something businesses can ditch altogether. In the longer term, the picture continues to remain a healthy one. As the world continues to digitise, the data-led solutions that Experian can offer businesses and consumers will likely act as ongoing growth drivers.

    PepsiCo – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Second-quarter results will show us how well PepsiCo’s handling the pressure of rising input costs. Last quarter, we saw organic revenue grow 14.3% to $17.8bn reflecting strong growth across Europe and the Americas, driven largely by continued price hikes. And despite inflationary headwinds pushing up costs, improved sales and other cost management measures helped keep underlying operating profit growing at a faster pace.

    After the impressive first quarter, Pepsi’s already bumped up its full-year organic revenue guidance from 6% growth to 8%. That signals that management’s confident it can continue feeding through price hikes to customers while seeing little drop off in volumes - credit to Pepsi’s laser-like focus on brand quality in recent years. But we’re curious to see just how quickly these price hikes will get phased on to customers. Raising prices too sharply could risk leaving a bad taste in consumers’ mouths, pushing loyal customers down the value chain towards cheaper alternatives.

