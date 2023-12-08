Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Bunzl battles softening organic demand

Another weak performance expected from Currys

Inditex looks set to continue its hot streak

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

11-Dec No FTSE 350 reporters

12-Dec Chemring Group Full Year Results

13-Dec Inditex* Q3 Results

14-Dec Bunzl* Trading Statement Currys* Half Year Results IntegraFin Full Year Results Serco Full Year Trading Update SThree Full Year Results

15-Dec Global Smaller Companies Trust Half Year Results

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Bunzl – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Bunzl’s December trading update is usually a short one but should provide details on revenue growth for the year, alongside commentary on expectations for 2024. Following a disappointing third quarter, we’re expecting full-year revenue to come in slightly below 2022 levels. Covid-related sales continue to normalise, and the inflation tailwinds seen early in the year that helped elevate prices are fading away.

But despite revenue weakness, it’s been good to see operating margin guidance remain intact and it’s important this trend continues next week or there could be more weakness for the shares over the near term. Longer term, Bunzl has a resilient portfolio and a highly cash generative model that enables it to pursue a strong acquisition pipeline.

See the Bunzl share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Bunzl research

Currys – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Currys has found a new home for its Greek electronics retailer, Kotsovolos. The proceeds from this sale will provide a welcome boost to the group’s balance sheet, as well as allowing management to sharpen its focus on the remaining regions.

But there’s no magic wand here, consumers are struggling to justify as much discretionary spending on TVs and gadgets amidst a cost-of-living crisis. Markets are expecting another weak performance in next week’s results. Like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland look set to drop around 3.5% in the first half, causing underlying operating profits to roughly halve to £13mn. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for any early signs of improvement in the struggling Nordics region, which will be key to a recovery in sentiment and profitability.

See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Currys research

Inditex – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Zara’s parent company, Inditex, has been on a hot streak this year – with the valuation climbing more than 45%. The group owns fashion favourites like Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.

The group’s expected to report another set of solid numbers in next week’s results. Ignoring currency impacts, markets expect third-quarter sales to grow at double-digit rates. That’s impressive given the company’s been wrestling against unfavourable weather conditions and a tough comparative period. Significant wage increases to its workers in Spain earlier this year is likely to nudge operating costs higher. We’re keen to hear just how much of an impact this has had on margins, and what actions are being taken to help offset it.

See the Inditex share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Inditex research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Existing client HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research Mobile application Recommendation from a friend Advert on another website Advert in the press HL mention on another website Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.