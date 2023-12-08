Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
|11-Dec
|No FTSE 350 reporters
|12-Dec
|Chemring Group
|Full Year Results
|13-Dec
|Inditex*
|Q3 Results
|14-Dec
|Bunzl*
|Trading Statement
|Currys*
|Half Year Results
|IntegraFin
|Full Year Results
|Serco
|Full Year Trading Update
|SThree
|Full Year Results
|15-Dec
|Global Smaller Companies Trust
|Half Year Results
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
Bunzl’s December trading update is usually a short one but should provide details on revenue growth for the year, alongside commentary on expectations for 2024. Following a disappointing third quarter, we’re expecting full-year revenue to come in slightly below 2022 levels. Covid-related sales continue to normalise, and the inflation tailwinds seen early in the year that helped elevate prices are fading away.
But despite revenue weakness, it’s been good to see operating margin guidance remain intact and it’s important this trend continues next week or there could be more weakness for the shares over the near term. Longer term, Bunzl has a resilient portfolio and a highly cash generative model that enables it to pursue a strong acquisition pipeline.
See the Bunzl share price, charts and our latest view
Currys has found a new home for its Greek electronics retailer, Kotsovolos. The proceeds from this sale will provide a welcome boost to the group’s balance sheet, as well as allowing management to sharpen its focus on the remaining regions.
But there’s no magic wand here, consumers are struggling to justify as much discretionary spending on TVs and gadgets amidst a cost-of-living crisis. Markets are expecting another weak performance in next week’s results. Like-for-like sales in the UK & Ireland look set to drop around 3.5% in the first half, causing underlying operating profits to roughly halve to £13mn. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for any early signs of improvement in the struggling Nordics region, which will be key to a recovery in sentiment and profitability.
See the Currys share price, charts and our latest view
Zara’s parent company, Inditex, has been on a hot streak this year – with the valuation climbing more than 45%. The group owns fashion favourites like Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius.
The group’s expected to report another set of solid numbers in next week’s results. Ignoring currency impacts, markets expect third-quarter sales to grow at double-digit rates. That’s impressive given the company’s been wrestling against unfavourable weather conditions and a tough comparative period. Significant wage increases to its workers in Spain earlier this year is likely to nudge operating costs higher. We’re keen to hear just how much of an impact this has had on margins, and what actions are being taken to help offset it.
See the Inditex share price, charts and our latest view
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.
Please correct the following errors before you continue:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:
It’s an exciting time for the aerospace and defence industry. Here’s why and a closer look at some of the biggest UK-listed players.
07 Dec 20234 min read
Christmas is fast approaching and with it comes spending. We look at three companies that could benefit from the Christmas shopping frenzy.
06 Dec 20234 min read
A closer look at why investing in the Japanese stock market has become appealing to investors.
04 Dec 20237 min read
What are fractional shares, what to consider and can you hold them in an ISA? We take a closer look.
04 Dec 20234 min read