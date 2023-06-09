Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Ashtead looks to brush aside tightening lending in the US

Can Halfords return to profit growth this year?

Tesco sheds light on a grocery sector seeing record levels of price inflation

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

12-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters

13-Jun Ashtead Group* Q4 Results Bellway Trading Statement CMC Markets Full Year Results Oxford Instruments Full Year Results

14-Jun Safestore Holdings Half Year Results

16-Jun Tesco* Q1 Trading Statement

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

Ashtead – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Ashtead’s, which rents out construction and industrial equipment, is expected to put out a strong set of fourth-quarter results next week. Analysts are looking for top-line growth of a touch under 22% for the full year.

It’s been a bit of a choppy year for the shares, as fears around tightening lending in the US with the troubles facing regional banks weighed on sentiment. Available funding for construction projects is key and recent news from the Fed loan survey has been more positive, pointing to easing lending conditions. But demand for construction loans is also a factor, and that looks to be deteriorating.

More broadly though, there are a range of government initiatives helping on the demand side – particularly in the US. US rental growth is expected to continue in the “mid-teens” next year, we’ll be looking for more fleshed-out guidance next week.

See the Ashtead share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Ashtead research

Halfords – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Halfords’ management has set it on a journey to become a services-led business, with some 50% of sales already coming from its Autocentres business. But it’s not been proving to be an entirely smooth road. A profit warning in January saw the outlook for full-year pre-tax profits, to be reported in next week’s results, come down to £50-60m compared with prior guidance that it would be at the lower end of the £65-75m range. The driving force behind the slowdown has been a challenging labour market, with Halfords struggling to recruit enough skilled technicians to meet demand.

The company’s recent update focussed on the medium-term outlook over which the Board expects to grow pre-tax profits towards £100m. Forecasts don’t suggest any progress towards this target in the current financial year. So, we’ll be zoning in on the shorter-term outlook, particularly for wages and other cost inflation, as well as how demand is holding up.

See the Halfords share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Halfords research

Tesco – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Next week’s trading statement should shed further light on how consumers are dealing with mounting cost pressures. Industry data points to a sliver of hope that UK grocery inflation may be showing signs of easing, but it remains near record highs at 17.2% for the four weeks to 14 May. We’ve seen the owners of big brands put through huge price hikes this year, so it’ll be interesting to hear how that’s impacting shopping patterns - a shift toward own-brand products is already underway.

Tesco’s focus on prices, with key promotions like Low Everyday Prices and Aldi Price Match, have helped it retain market share over the past few years. That comes at a cost, and we expect the accelerated cost-saving programme to move at some pace to help offset higher marketing spend and cost inflation. The latter we hope to get an update on next week.

See the Tesco share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Tesco research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Search Engine / Research HL mention on another website Existing client HL mention in the media Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Mobile application Advert in the press Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.