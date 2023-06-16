Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

DS Smith looks to deliver another year of double-digit profit growth

Berkeley looks set to weather a challenging housing market

Did Whitbread's early momentum carry through to the rest of the first quarter?

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our share insight email.

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

19-Jun NextEnergy Solar Fund Full Year Results

20-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters

22-Jun DS Smith* Full Year Results Urban Logistics REIT Full Year Results Whitbread* Q1 Trading Statement

23-Jun No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

DS Smith – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

Markets have already been given a hint of what to expect from DS Smith’s full-year results next week. Underlying EBITA (earnings before interest, tax, and amortization) is expected in the £850-£860m range, which would represent a big jump on the £616m generated the prior year.

Resilience in tough conditions has continued to hold it in good stead. Despite falling sales volumes, it remains on track for a second consecutive year of impressive double-digit profit growth. The demand picture into the new financial year will be key. Management’s previously hinted that they expect volumes to move higher, but that’s yet to materialise. We should get some commentary on order books next week, which will help paint a better picture for investors.

Take a step back from short-term noise and longer-term growth drivers look encouraging. The shift from plastic packaging isn’t going away anytime soon and as a key supplier of cardboard boxes to e-commerce groups, DS Smith is poised to benefit.

See the DS Smith share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to DS Smith research

Berkeley – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Berkeley’s full-year results should shed light on how the housing giant is dealing with a challenging market. We’ve already heard that sales in the five months to the end of February were down around 25% from the prior five months. But thanks to resilient pricing across the group’s London-focused operations, full-year pre-tax profits are still expected to rise from £552m to around £600m next week.

However, more recent data from Halifax has shown the first annual decline in average UK house prices since 2012, which could put pressure on Berkeley’s top line going forward. That means controlling costs and maintaining margins will be a key priority from here. There’s been early signs of build cost inflation moderating, so we’re eager to hear if that trend has continued into the new financial year.

Berkeley’s London focus and higher-end product mean it offers something different from other large builders. And careful management of works-in-progress has fuelled expectations for net cash to come in at £375m - a near 40% jump on the £269m seen in the prior year. That should provide a big enough cushion to help smooth out future bumps in the road, but any significant miss on this front could bring shareholder returns into question.

See the Berkeley share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Berkeley research

Whitbread – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Premier Inn’s owner started the first quarter well. In the first seven weeks, UK sales were up 17% compared to last year, with hotels continuing to outperform the wider market. And in Germany, accommodation sales were up 140% reflecting the smaller size of the German business. Next week’s trading statement will provide some steer as to whether momentum continued for the rest of the quarter and beyond.

There are some signs across the wider market that UK hotels will benefit from a boost in staycations over the summer, but it’s too early to call. We’ll also be keeping an eye out for any changes to Whitbread’s UK cost inflation guidance which currently stands at 7% to 8% for the full year. The Group is expanding its footprint and expects to add between 2,500 and 3,500 rooms across the UK and Germany this year, so we’re keen to see how things are progressing on that front too.

See the Whitbread share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up to Whitbread research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Advert in the press Recommendation from a friend Existing client HL mention in the media Search Engine / Research HL mention on another website Advert on another website Mobile application Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.