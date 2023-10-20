We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 20 October 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • ASOS will be hoping to finish the year in style
    • Heineken's stalling volumes are continuing to flatten the profit outlook
    • Will Chevron challenges abroad overshadow expanding US shale footprint?


    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    *Events on which we will be updating investors

    23-Oct
    No FTSE 350 Reporters
    24-Oct
    Alphabet* Q3 Results
    Anglo American Q3 Production Report
    Barclays* Q3 Results
    Bunzl* Q3 Trading Statement
    Coca-Cola* Q3 Results
    Softcat Full Year Results
    Travis Perkins Q3 Trading Statement
    Verizon* Q3 Results
    Visa* Q3 Results
    WAG Payment Solutions Q3 Trading Statement
    25-Oct
    ASOS* Full Year Results
    Bytes Technology Group Half Year Results
    Fresnillo Q3 Production Report
    Heineken* Q3 Results
    Lloyds* Q3 Interim Management Statement
    Meta* Q3 Results
    Microsoft* Q1 Results
    Reckitt Benckiser* Q3 Trading Statement
    26-Oct
    Amazon* Q3 Results
    C&C Group Half Year Results
    HarbourVest Global Private Equity Half Year Results
    Hunting Q3 Trading Statement
    Inchcape Q3 Trading Statement
    Renishaw Q1 Trading Statement
    Standard Chartered* Q3 Results
    Unilever* Q3 Trading Statement
    WPP* Q3 Trading Statement
    27-Oct
    Chevron* Q3 Results
    International Consolidated Airlines Group* Q3 Interim Management Statement
    NatWest* Q3 Results

    Read more about what's coming up in the tech world

    ASOS – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    ASOS has had a tough time lately. In last month’s trading update, we heard that fourth-quarter sales were down 15%, as a wet July and August drove a slowdown in the UK clothing market. Active customer numbers also slipped 9% lower across the full year, to 23.3m. That’s given investors plenty to be concerned about. If sentiment is to improve, ASOS’ full-year results next week are going to have to show some early signs that the ongoing transformation is bearing fruit.

    The drive to trim inventory levels has made good progress so far, down around 30% year-on-year. But the discounts used to help clear this excess stock have hurt profits, and that action looks set to continue into the new financial year with more deadwood left to clear. That’s driving expectations that operating profit will land towards the lower end of the group’s £40-60m target range. How much longer until discounting the excess inventory ceases to be a drag on profit margins is a key question we’re hoping to see answered next week.

    See the ASOS share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for ASOS research

    Heineken – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Back at the half-year mark, we saw revenue grow 6.6% on an organic basis, as double-digit price hikes helped to offset a 5.4% drop in volumes. But the higher revenue didn’t make its way down to the bottom line, as operating profit fell year-on-year due to high input cost growth and marketing spend.

    In next week’s third-quarter results, we expect to see volumes continue to struggle. European weather has been unfavourable for beer drinkers - uncharacteristically too hot or too cold, leading markets to expect a decline in quarter-on-quarter beer volumes. The Asia Pacific region, Heineken’s most profitable area, is still feeling the effects of an economic slowdown which is putting pressure on growth.

    Double-digit price hikes remain the order of the day and are expected to help push third-quarter revenue up 6.1%. Whether this is enough to keep recently downgraded profit guidance on track is something we’ll be watching closely.

    Overseas dividends can be subject to withholding tax which might not be reclaimable.

    See the Heineken share price, charts and our latest view

    Chevron – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    Chevron’s third-quarter results should feel the benefit of the rise in oil prices seen during the period. Production in the key shale properties in the Permian basin is also expected to have edged up from the previous quarter. But recent months have not been without issues. Chevron’s gas fields and pipelines in the Middle East have been directly impacted by the unfolding events in Israel. We’ll also be looking for more colour on the impact of industrial action in its Australian liquid natural gas operations.

    The quarter should see the first contribution from the acquisition of shale producer PDC Energy. Other recent investment areas include energy storage, hydrogen infrastructure, and carbon capture. We’d like to hear how these fit with the wider strategy as well as whether shareholder distributions will continue to take a front seat following the record level of dividends and buybacks seen in the second quarter.

    To buy US shares you must first complete and return a US government ‘W-8BEN’ form.

    See the Chevron share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Chevron research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

