Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

ASOS will be hoping to finish the year in style

Heineken's stalling volumes are continuing to flatten the profit outlook

Will Chevron challenges abroad overshadow expanding US shale footprint?

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

*Events on which we will be updating investors

23-Oct No FTSE 350 Reporters

25-Oct ASOS* Full Year Results Bytes Technology Group Half Year Results Fresnillo Q3 Production Report Heineken* Q3 Results Lloyds* Q3 Interim Management Statement Meta* Q3 Results Microsoft* Q1 Results Reckitt Benckiser* Q3 Trading Statement

27-Oct Chevron* Q3 Results International Consolidated Airlines Group* Q3 Interim Management Statement NatWest* Q3 Results

ASOS – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

ASOS has had a tough time lately. In last month’s trading update, we heard that fourth-quarter sales were down 15%, as a wet July and August drove a slowdown in the UK clothing market. Active customer numbers also slipped 9% lower across the full year, to 23.3m. That’s given investors plenty to be concerned about. If sentiment is to improve, ASOS’ full-year results next week are going to have to show some early signs that the ongoing transformation is bearing fruit.

The drive to trim inventory levels has made good progress so far, down around 30% year-on-year. But the discounts used to help clear this excess stock have hurt profits, and that action looks set to continue into the new financial year with more deadwood left to clear. That’s driving expectations that operating profit will land towards the lower end of the group’s £40-60m target range. How much longer until discounting the excess inventory ceases to be a drag on profit margins is a key question we’re hoping to see answered next week.

Heineken – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Back at the half-year mark, we saw revenue grow 6.6% on an organic basis, as double-digit price hikes helped to offset a 5.4% drop in volumes. But the higher revenue didn’t make its way down to the bottom line, as operating profit fell year-on-year due to high input cost growth and marketing spend.

In next week’s third-quarter results, we expect to see volumes continue to struggle. European weather has been unfavourable for beer drinkers - uncharacteristically too hot or too cold, leading markets to expect a decline in quarter-on-quarter beer volumes. The Asia Pacific region, Heineken’s most profitable area, is still feeling the effects of an economic slowdown which is putting pressure on growth.

Double-digit price hikes remain the order of the day and are expected to help push third-quarter revenue up 6.1%. Whether this is enough to keep recently downgraded profit guidance on track is something we’ll be watching closely.

Overseas dividends can be subject to withholding tax which might not be reclaimable.

Chevron – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Chevron’s third-quarter results should feel the benefit of the rise in oil prices seen during the period. Production in the key shale properties in the Permian basin is also expected to have edged up from the previous quarter. But recent months have not been without issues. Chevron’s gas fields and pipelines in the Middle East have been directly impacted by the unfolding events in Israel. We’ll also be looking for more colour on the impact of industrial action in its Australian liquid natural gas operations.

The quarter should see the first contribution from the acquisition of shale producer PDC Energy. Other recent investment areas include energy storage, hydrogen infrastructure, and carbon capture. We’d like to hear how these fit with the wider strategy as well as whether shareholder distributions will continue to take a front seat following the record level of dividends and buybacks seen in the second quarter.

To buy US shares you must first complete and return a US government ‘W-8BEN’ form.

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

