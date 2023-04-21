We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Markets
    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    21 April 2023

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other stocks scheduled to report next week:

    24-Apr
    Coca-cola* Q1 Results
    25-Apr
    Alphabet* Q1 Results
    Anglo American Q1 Production Report
    Associated British Foods* Half Year Results
    IWG Q1 Trading Statement
    Jupiter Fund Management Q1 Trading Statement
    McDonalds* Q1 Results
    Microsoft* Q3 Results
    Nestlé* Q1 Trading Statement
    Petrofac* Full Year Results
    PepsiCo* Q1 Results
    Quilter Q1 Trading Statement
    Travis Perkins Q1 Trading Statement
    Verizon* Q1 Results
    Visa* Q2 Results
    WAG Payment Solutions Q1 Trading Statement
    Whitbread* Full Year Results
    26-Apr
    Bunzl* Q1 Trading Statement
    Drax Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Fresnillo Q1 Production Report
    GlaxoSmithKline* Q1 Results
    Glencore Q1 Production Report
    Meta* Q1 Results
    Persimmon* Q1 Trading Statement
    Reckitt Benckiser* Q1 Trading Statement
    Smith & Nephew* Q1 Trading Statement
    Standard Chartered* Q1 Results
    27-Apr
    Amazon* Q1 Results
    AstraZeneca* Q1 Results
    Barclays* Q1 Results
    Capricorn Energy Full Year Results
    Caterpillar* Q1 Results
    Howden Joinery Q1 Trading Statement
    Inchcape Q1 Trading Statement
    Indivior Q1 Results
    J Sainsbury* Preliminary Q4 Results
    Lancashire Holdings Q1 Trading Statement
    London Stock Exchange Group Q1 Trading Statement
    Schroders Q1 Assets Under Management
    Spectris Q1 Trading Statement
    St James's Place Q1 Trading Statement
    Taylor Wimpey* Trading Statement
    Unilever* Q1 Trading Statement
    Weir Group Q1 Interim Management Statement
    WPP* Q1 Trading Statement
    28-Apr
    Chevron* Q1 Results
    Computacenter Q1 Trading Statement
    Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Statement
    Morgan Advanced Materials Full Year Results
    Natwest* Q1 Results
    Pearson* Q1 Trading Statement
    PureTech Health Full Year Results
    Rotork Q1 Trading Statement
    Smurfit Kappa Q1 Trading Statement

    *Events on which we will be updating investors.

    Associated British Foods – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    In a trading statement at the end of February, Associated British Foods announced it expects half-year sales to be more than 16% ahead of last year, ignoring exchange rate impacts. That's thanks to consumer spending which has so far proved to be more resilient than initially forecast.

    The food businesses, which encompass household brands like Kingsmill, Ryvita and Ovaltine, are expected to post sales and underlying profit figures well ahead of the same period last year - but at a lower margin. Inflated input costs have been running ahead of pricing and cost-saving activities, and we're keen to see how much this has squeezed margins.

    Next week's results should also give us an updated look at ABF's expectations for the second half. While inflation looks like it could be near its peak and some commodity costs have pulled back, there are still plenty of headwinds to battle. The cost-of-living crisis remains a dark cloud over consumers’ heads, and ABF has already said it's cautious about potential effects on discretionary spending – which could have knock-on consequences to Primark's fortunes.

    See the Associated British Foods share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Associated British Foods research

    Unilever – Matt Britzman, Equity Analyst

    Investors are awaiting Unilever's upcoming trading statement detailing first-quarter sales performance, curious to see how the company's strategy to protect its strong branded products amidst consecutive price hikes has played out.

    While Unilever's full-year results exceeded market expectations, the company has struggled to maintain volumes amidst price hikes and a cost-of-living crisis. We expect more rises over the first half as the group aims to grow underlying sales toward the top end of 3-5% over the year.

    For now, at least, Unilever's brand power has helped to offset some of the volume declines. That makes protecting the quality of their brands a top priority. To that end, brand and marketing spend is crucial, and we saw a €0.5bn increase in investment over the last year. It's a non-negotiable expense for a brand machine like Unilever, and markets will be watching the volume picture closely.

    We'll also be on the lookout for any commentary on how the €600m cost-saving program is going. It's expected to be weighted toward the second half, but early progress would be well received.

    See the Unilever share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Unilever research

    Whitbread, Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

    Whitbread carried strong momentum in its hotel business into the final furlong of the financial year. For the first five weeks of the quarter, UK accommodation sales were up 35% over the prior year and 36% ahead of pre-pandemic sales. Whitbread has been expecting pricing to remain strong. There are some signs that the market has remained resilient although there can be no guarantees. We'll be looking to see if bookings remain strong into the current year. Food and beverage sales were also up in low double digits but not quite back at 2020 levels.

    For the full year, consensus forecasts are expecting group revenue growth of about 50%, although this is flattered by Covid restrictions that were in force early in the comparative period. The forecasts also expect dividends for the full year to jump 66.3% to 57.7p, which if achieved implies a final pay out of 33.3p. This can't be assured and the final dividend if any will depend on management's confidence in the outlook.

    See the Whitbread share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up to Whitbread research

    Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

