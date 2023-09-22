Next week on the stock market

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

Will high oil prices dampen Carnival parade?

AG Barr's margins set to remain under pressure

ASOS set to prioritise profitability over growth

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

25-Sept No FTSE 350 Reporters

27-Sept No FTSE 350 Reporters

28-Sept Bluefield Solar Income Fund Full Year Results Ceres Power Holdings Half Year Results

29-Sep Carnival* Q3 Results

AG Barr – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Long-standing CEO, Roger White, announced his retirement back in August, after more than 20 years at the helm. A change at the top is always a leap into the unknown so we’ll be keen to see if next week’s results provide any updates in the search for his successor.

We’re expecting the IRN-BRU maker’s half-year revenue to climb up to around £210m. That would represent growth of around 10% on a like-for-like basis, as consumers look to have stomached recent price hikes well. Profits are set to grow at a slower rate though, with heavy investment in production facilities continuing. This will hurt margins in the short term, but should help to sweeten margins over the medium term as increased efficiencies boost profitability.

And last we heard, a healthy net cash position was underpinning Barr’s investment phase. We’re keen to see just how quickly the group’s burning through cash, with any significant drop likely taking further acquisitions off the table in the near term.

ASOS – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

ASOS has had a rough ride lately. With net debt and cash flows both rising earlier this year, it had to resort to raising around £80m of new funds by issuing new equity shares. This isn’t usually a good sign, as it waters down existing shareholders’ stake in the company. However, the cash injection has provided some wiggle room to execute the ongoing transformation, so we’ll be looking out for early signs that it’s bearing fruit in next week’s trading update.

With revenue declining at double-digit rates in the third quarter, profitability rather than growth is now the order of the day at ASOS. Resources are being reallocated away from the US, where extensive investment has so far yielded weak results. Costs are getting stripped back too, with the group on track to hit its cost-saving target of £300m last we heard. These actions should stem the financial bleeding to some degree, and we’ll be keeping a close eye for more guidance on where full-year profits are expected to land.

Carnival – Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Carnival entered the peak cruising season with strong levels of bookings and every sign that momentum was continuing on the right course. We’ll be looking to see if that resilience is holding up and to what extent a two-day closure of the website earlier this month has impacted future sailings. On the cost side, inflation has been proving more difficult to manage than first thought so investors will be keen to hear how the group’s going to navigate this moving forward. Carnival’s expecting to spend around $1.9bn on refuelling its gas-guzzling ocean liners this year, so the recent spike in the oil price will likely be in the spotlight.

Debt levels are still higher than we’d like to see in the wake of COVID-19, and forecasts suggest that net debt has crept back over $30bn in the quarter just gone. With that in mind, we’re not expecting dividends to be back on the captain’s table any time soon.

