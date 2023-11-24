Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
|27-Nov
|JLEN Environmental Assets Group
|Half Year Results
|28-Nov
|easyJet*
|Full Year Results
|Pets at Home*
|Q2 Trading Statement
|Safestore Holdings
|Q4 Trading Statement
|29-Nov
|Halfords*
|Half Year Results
|Pennon*
|Half Year Results
|30-Nov
|Dr Martens
|Half Year Results
|LXI REIT
|Half Year Results
|ME Group International
|Q4 Trading Statement
|01-Dec
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
*Events on which we will be updating investors.
easyJet has had a wild ride so far this year. The last twelve months have seen the market value revised upwards to the tune of almost 11%. The group’s benefitted from resilient travel demand and as such had a record fourth quarter. It expects to report full-year pre-tax profit of £440mn - £460mn. We think that’s an achievable target.
A bigger focus will be on how bookings are shaping up for next year. As discretionary spending, which includes things like holidays, comes under pressure, there could be some challenges ahead. Investors will be pleased to know that the dividend has been reinstated, which helps reward them for their patience. But booking commentary will have the potential to cause some ups and downs on the day.
An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.
See the easyJet share price, charts and our latest view
Halford’s shift towards more reliable service-based revenue is one that we applaud, and so far this year it has looked to be paying off. Like-for-like revenue was up 7.8% over the first 20 weeks of the year, driven mainly by growth in its Autocentres division. This uplift is being steered higher by needs-based categories. Car servicing or a new battery isn’t negotiable, so were pleased to see nearly half of total revenue coming from this robust area at the last count.
Halford’s full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance was set at £48-58mn, and investors will be looking for a clearer target in next week’s half-year results. A further slowdown in the more discretionary pockets of Halford’s business, like cycling and car cleaning could put the brakes on reaching profit targets. As could the current lack of skilled labour in its Autocentres business, which makes it more difficult to service demand. That’s a problem that can’t be solved overnight and we’ll be keen to hear how management’s grappling with the issue next week.
See the Halfords share price, charts and our latest view
Pennon’s recently issued its plan for the new regulatory period covering 2025-2030. These plans include £2.8bn of investment aimed at addressing the challenges around pollution, water quality, water resilience and delivering on Net Zero targets. The group’s also set its sights on delivering £400mn of investment this year and in next week’s results, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how this investment is affecting the group’s debt levels.
Markets are expecting first-half revenue growth of around 5.2% to £448mn, as higher levels of inflation contribute positively to the revenue Pennon’s allowed to collect. But profits are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year, as lower power costs and improved efficiencies from the merger of Bristol Water kick in. That’s helping to underpin a respectable 6.3% prospective dividend yield, which helps sweeten the deal for potential investors. But yields are not a reliable indicator of future income and there are no guarantees.
See the Pennon share price, charts and our latest view
Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
