Next week on the stock market

It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

easyJet hopes to ride the coattails of a record fourth quarter

Halfords is hoping its autocentres can keep driving top-line growth

Pennon's preparing itself for a hosepipe of investments

If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

27-Nov JLEN Environmental Assets Group Half Year Results

28-Nov easyJet* Full Year Results Pets at Home* Q2 Trading Statement Safestore Holdings Q4 Trading Statement

29-Nov Halfords* Half Year Results Pennon* Half Year Results

30-Nov Dr Martens Half Year Results LXI REIT Half Year Results ME Group International Q4 Trading Statement

01-Dec No FTSE 350 Reporters

*Events on which we will be updating investors.

easyJet – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

easyJet has had a wild ride so far this year. The last twelve months have seen the market value revised upwards to the tune of almost 11%. The group’s benefitted from resilient travel demand and as such had a record fourth quarter. It expects to report full-year pre-tax profit of £440mn - £460mn. We think that’s an achievable target.

A bigger focus will be on how bookings are shaping up for next year. As discretionary spending, which includes things like holidays, comes under pressure, there could be some challenges ahead. Investors will be pleased to know that the dividend has been reinstated, which helps reward them for their patience. But booking commentary will have the potential to cause some ups and downs on the day.

An independent Non-Executive director of Hargreaves Lansdown plc is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of easyJet plc.

See the easyJet share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for easyJet research

Halfords – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Halford’s shift towards more reliable service-based revenue is one that we applaud, and so far this year it has looked to be paying off. Like-for-like revenue was up 7.8% over the first 20 weeks of the year, driven mainly by growth in its Autocentres division. This uplift is being steered higher by needs-based categories. Car servicing or a new battery isn’t negotiable, so were pleased to see nearly half of total revenue coming from this robust area at the last count.

Halford’s full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance was set at £48-58mn, and investors will be looking for a clearer target in next week’s half-year results. A further slowdown in the more discretionary pockets of Halford’s business, like cycling and car cleaning could put the brakes on reaching profit targets. As could the current lack of skilled labour in its Autocentres business, which makes it more difficult to service demand. That’s a problem that can’t be solved overnight and we’ll be keen to hear how management’s grappling with the issue next week.

See the Halfords share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Halfords research

Pennon – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

Pennon’s recently issued its plan for the new regulatory period covering 2025-2030. These plans include £2.8bn of investment aimed at addressing the challenges around pollution, water quality, water resilience and delivering on Net Zero targets. The group’s also set its sights on delivering £400mn of investment this year and in next week’s results, we’ll be keeping a close eye on how this investment is affecting the group’s debt levels.

Markets are expecting first-half revenue growth of around 5.2% to £448mn, as higher levels of inflation contribute positively to the revenue Pennon’s allowed to collect. But profits are expected to be weighted towards the second half of the year, as lower power costs and improved efficiencies from the merger of Bristol Water kick in. That’s helping to underpin a respectable 6.3% prospective dividend yield, which helps sweeten the deal for potential investors. But yields are not a reliable indicator of future income and there are no guarantees.

See the Pennon share price, charts and our latest view

Sign up for Pennon research

Unless otherwise stated estimates are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

Share Insight: our weekly email

Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

Please correct the following errors before you continue: Existing client? Please Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below. Title: Please select... Mr Mrs Miss Ms Mx Dr Sir Rev First name: Last name: Email address: Main phone number: (optional) Mobile phone number: (optional) Date of birth: (optional) 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Title: First name: Last name: Address: Email address: Where did you hear about us? Please select... Mobile application Search Engine / Research Existing client Advert on another website Recommendation from a friend Advert in the press HL mention on another website HL mention in the media Hargreaves Lansdown would like to contact you about the services we offer which may be of interest to you. We explain how we use your personal data in our Privacy Policy. If you would rather not hear from us, please tick the relevant box(es) below: Email - no thanks, please don't contact me via email Post - no thanks, please don't contact me via post Phone - no thanks, please don't contact me via phone Register This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Your postcode ends: This is my postcode Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.