We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Markets
  • A A A

    • Next week on the stock market

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Aarin Chiekrie
    Equity Analyst

    Published on 27 October 2023

    This article is more than 6 months old

    It was correct at the time of publishing. Our views and any references to tax, investment and pension rules may have changed since then.

    What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:

    • Tough comparable periods set to roll through for AB InBev
    • Will Next's full-year profit guidance remain intact?
    • Margins will be in focus at J Sainsbury


    If you'd like to receive weekly shares content from us, sign up to our Share Insight email.

    Among those currently scheduled to release results next week:

    *Events on which we will be updating investors

    30-Oct
    Airtel Africa Half-Year Results
    Computacenter Q3 Trading Statement
    Glencore Q3 Production Report
    HSBC* Q3 Results
    McDonalds* Q3 Results
    Pearson* Q3 Trading Statement
    31-Oct
    AB InBev* Q3 Results
    BP* Q3 Results
    Caterpillar* Q3 Results
    Coca-Cola HBC Q3 Trading Statement
    Elementis Q3 Trading Statement
    RHI Magnesita Q3 Trading Statement
    Spectris Q3 Trading Statement
    TP ICAP Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Pfizer* Q3 Results
    01-Nov
    ASOS* Full Year Results
    Aston Martin Lagonda* Q3 Results
    GSK* Q3 Results
    Next* Q3 Trading Statement
    PayPal* Q3 Results
    Smurfit Kappa Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Weir Group Q3 Interim Management Statement
    02-Nov
    Apple* Q3 Results
    Barrick Gold Corp* Q3 Results
    BT Group* Half Year Results
    Derwent London Q3 Corporate Sales Release
    Haleon* Q3 Trading Statement
    Helios Towers Q3 Results
    Hikma Trading Statement
    Howden Joinery Group Q3 Trading Statement
    J Sainsbury* Half Year Results
    Novo Nordisk* Q3 Results
    OSB Group Q3 Trading Statement
    Shell* Q3 Results
    Smith & Nephew Q3 Trading Statement
    TI Fluid Systems Q3 Trading Statement
    Trainline Half Year Results
    03-Nov
    No FTSE 350 Reporters

    AB InBev – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    AB InBev’s in a tricky spot. 7.2% organic revenue growth to $15.1bn was driven entirely by price hikes last quarter which offset a small decline in volumes. Consumers are wrestling with having less cash in their pockets after a period of high inflation, so where volumes trend from here, will be an important metric to watch.

    Next week’s third-quarter results are likely to bring some difficult comparables too. North American performance has been disappointing recently, with a controversial and poorly received marketing campaign on Bud Light not helping matters. Marketing spends likely to remain elevated as the group tries to repaint its image in the minds of consumers. And unfavourable weather conditions over Europe’s summer months soured beer demand in the region, so we’re expecting to see revenue growth slow compared to first-half levels.

    See the AB InBev share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for AB InBev research

    Next – Aarin Chiekrie, Equity Analyst

    Fashion retailer, Next, is in the process of transitioning from a UK store-based retailer into a multi-channel retail platform with a wide geographic reach. The recent £115.2m FatFace acquisition signals the group’s intent to expand its Total Platform – a service which allows third-party retailers to make use of Next’s online software and infrastructure. Despite the acquisition, Next commented that its £875m full-year pre-tax profit won’t be materially affected. Next week’s trading update should paint a clearer picture as to whether that’s still the case as the all-important Christmas trading period draws near.

    We’ll also be keeping a close eye to make sure the full-price sales outlook remains on track. This is a key metric for Next, and arguably the main driving force behind overall performance. It’s a tricky strategy to nail, especially alongside expanding its online presence and introducing third-party brands into its offering. But if the group can execute well here, it’ll be a clear sign to the market that Next remains a top dog in the UK retail industry.

    See the Next share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for Next research

    J Sainsbury – Sophie Lund-Yates, Lead Equity Analyst

    Sainsbury’s been putting a lot of effort into staying competitive, with initiatives like Aldi price match. With grocery inflation still proving significant, shoppers have been looking for deals, making the landscape very competitive. We’d like to know what this means for margins. Cutting prices is all well and good so long as volumes pick up the slack. The group’s expecting full-year underlying pre-tax profit of £640 - £700m and we’re cautiously optimistic this goal remains intact. The keep-prices-low approach helped first-quarter grocery sales rise 11%.

    Sainsbury also has high exposure to general merchandise because it owns Argos. We think this area is vulnerable to a steeper slowdown and we’ll be monitoring how things have been going. That also makes the outlook statement very important – the next trading season is all about Christmas and this will give an indication of how consumer spending’s expected to hold up.

    See the J Sainsbury share price, charts and our latest view

    Sign up for J Sainsbury research

    Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

    This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.

    Share Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive weekly shares content from HL.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Where are the investment opportunities in farming? – 3 share ideas

      26 October

      Is a structural hedge the UK banks’ secret weapon?

      26 October

      JP Morgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust: October 2023 Update

      23 October

      Next week on the stock market

      20 October

      Stock market look ahead – what’s next for big tech?

      20 October

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Shares

      Where are the investment opportunities in farming? – 3 share ideas

      With the World Bank pledging billions to tackle food insecurity, where are the investment opportunities in farming?

      Derren Nathan

      26 Oct 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      Is a structural hedge the UK banks’ secret weapon?

      An often-overlooked financial strategy that could turn into an interest income tailwind for the next few years. What is the structural hedge and how are UK banks looking to benefit?

      Matt Britzman

      26 Oct 2023 4 min read

      Category: Shares

      JP Morgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust: October 2023 Update

      In this update, Investment Analyst Aiden Moyle shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG, cost, and performance of the JPMorgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust.

      Aidan Moyle

      23 Oct 2023 7 min read

      Category: Markets

      Next week on the stock market

      What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.

      Aarin Chiekrie

      20 Oct 2023 4 min read