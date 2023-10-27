Next week on the stock market

This article is more than 6 months old
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week.
This article isn't personal advice. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
What to expect from a selection of FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and selected other companies reporting next week:
*Events on which we will be updating investors
|30-Oct
|Airtel Africa
|Half-Year Results
|Computacenter
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Glencore
|Q3 Production Report
|HSBC*
|Q3 Results
|McDonalds*
|Q3 Results
|Pearson*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|31-Oct
|AB InBev*
|Q3 Results
|BP*
|Q3 Results
|Caterpillar*
|Q3 Results
|Coca-Cola HBC
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Elementis
|Q3 Trading Statement
|RHI Magnesita
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Spectris
|Q3 Trading Statement
|TP ICAP Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Pfizer*
|Q3 Results
|01-Nov
|ASOS*
|Full Year Results
|Aston Martin Lagonda*
|Q3 Results
|GSK*
|Q3 Results
|Next*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|PayPal*
|Q3 Results
|Smurfit Kappa Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Weir Group
|Q3 Interim Management Statement
|02-Nov
|Apple*
|Q3 Results
|Barrick Gold Corp*
|Q3 Results
|BT Group*
|Half Year Results
|Derwent London
|Q3 Corporate Sales Release
|Haleon*
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Helios Towers
|Q3 Results
|Hikma
|Trading Statement
|Howden Joinery Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|J Sainsbury*
|Half Year Results
|Novo Nordisk*
|Q3 Results
|OSB Group
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Shell*
|Q3 Results
|Smith & Nephew
|Q3 Trading Statement
|TI Fluid Systems
|Q3 Trading Statement
|Trainline
|Half Year Results
|03-Nov
|No FTSE 350 Reporters
AB InBev’s in a tricky spot. 7.2% organic revenue growth to $15.1bn was driven entirely by price hikes last quarter which offset a small decline in volumes. Consumers are wrestling with having less cash in their pockets after a period of high inflation, so where volumes trend from here, will be an important metric to watch.
Next week’s third-quarter results are likely to bring some difficult comparables too. North American performance has been disappointing recently, with a controversial and poorly received marketing campaign on Bud Light not helping matters. Marketing spends likely to remain elevated as the group tries to repaint its image in the minds of consumers. And unfavourable weather conditions over Europe’s summer months soured beer demand in the region, so we’re expecting to see revenue growth slow compared to first-half levels.
See the AB InBev share price, charts and our latest view
Fashion retailer, Next, is in the process of transitioning from a UK store-based retailer into a multi-channel retail platform with a wide geographic reach. The recent £115.2m FatFace acquisition signals the group’s intent to expand its Total Platform – a service which allows third-party retailers to make use of Next’s online software and infrastructure. Despite the acquisition, Next commented that its £875m full-year pre-tax profit won’t be materially affected. Next week’s trading update should paint a clearer picture as to whether that’s still the case as the all-important Christmas trading period draws near.
We’ll also be keeping a close eye to make sure the full-price sales outlook remains on track. This is a key metric for Next, and arguably the main driving force behind overall performance. It’s a tricky strategy to nail, especially alongside expanding its online presence and introducing third-party brands into its offering. But if the group can execute well here, it’ll be a clear sign to the market that Next remains a top dog in the UK retail industry.
See the Next share price, charts and our latest view
Sainsbury’s been putting a lot of effort into staying competitive, with initiatives like Aldi price match. With grocery inflation still proving significant, shoppers have been looking for deals, making the landscape very competitive. We’d like to know what this means for margins. Cutting prices is all well and good so long as volumes pick up the slack. The group’s expecting full-year underlying pre-tax profit of £640 - £700m and we’re cautiously optimistic this goal remains intact. The keep-prices-low approach helped first-quarter grocery sales rise 11%.
Sainsbury also has high exposure to general merchandise because it owns Argos. We think this area is vulnerable to a steeper slowdown and we’ll be monitoring how things have been going. That also makes the outlook statement very important – the next trading season is all about Christmas and this will give an indication of how consumer spending’s expected to hold up.
See the J Sainsbury share price, charts and our latest view
Sign up for J Sainsbury research
Estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.
