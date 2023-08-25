We don’t support this browser anymore.
This means our website may not look and work as you would expect. Read more about browsers and how to update them here.

Skip to main content
  • Register
  • My watchlists
  • Help
  • Contact us
Category: Funds
  • A A A

    • Responsible investing – the UK funds featuring on our Wealth Shortlist

    With more choice than ever on how to invest responsibly, how could you make your portfolio more ethically conscious?

    Important notes

    This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

    Joseph Hill
    Senior Investment Analyst

    25 August 2023

    There’s more choice than ever for investors who care about how their investments impact the environment and society. Responsible investing offers the possibility to make money in a way that’s in line with your views and beliefs and it’s becoming ever more popular.

    But 'responsible' means different things to different people. An industry that seems offensive to one person might seem like a necessary evil to others. That’s why you need to understand a fund’s approach and make sure it aligns with your views before you invest.

    In this article, we look at the approaches taken by the responsible UK funds that feature on our Wealth Shortlist, of funds selected for their long-term performance potential.

    The Wealth Shortlist is designed to help investors build diversified portfolios. To use it, you should be comfortable deciding if a fund fits your investment goals, wider portfolio and attitude to risk. The funds below are provided for interest and are not a recommendation to buy. If you don’t know whether an investment is right for you, ask for personal advice. Investments rise and fall in value so you get back less than you invest.

    What funds have we selected on the Wealth Shortlist and how do they compare?
    Aegon Ethical Equity Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Troy Trojan Ethical Income
    IA sector IA UK All Companies IA UK Equity Income IA UK All Companies Unclassified
    Responsible approach ESG integration ESG integration ESG integration ESG integration
    Stewardship Stewardship Stewardship Stewardship
    Exclusions Exclusions Exclusions Exclusions
    Impact
    Exclusions Animal welfare Non-medical Animal testing Armaments Armaments
    Armaments Armaments Nuclear power Alcohol
    Environmentally unsound practices Nuclear power Tobacco Tobacco
    Climate change inaction Alcohol Fossil fuel generation Gambling
    Nuclear Power Tobacco UN Global compact violators Fossil fuel generation
    Alcohol Gambling Pornography
    Tobacco Fossil fuel generation High-interest lending
    Pornography Genetic engineering
    Political donations Pornography
    Genetic engineering Chemicals of concern
    Debt lenders in developing nations UN Global compact violators
    Human rights violators
    Gambling
    Aegon Ethical Equity Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity Troy Trojan Ethical Income
    % of FTSE All Share index excluded 66.0% 39.0% 20.1% 24.8%
    Number of FTSE All Share stocks excluded 322 77 20 36
    Number of holdings 59 60 43 36
    Active share 85% 71% 72% 78%
    Current yield 3.1% 4.4% 1.4% 2.6%

    Yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income.

    How could these funds fit in as part of a portfolio?

    While these four funds all mainly invest in the shares of UK companies, they are managed in different ways.

    Aegon Ethical Equity

    Aegon Ethical Equity aims to provide a combination of income and capital growth over the long term. It only invests in companies that meet its ethical criteria and has the strictest exclusion criteria of our four UK selections. Fund manager Audrey Ryan, wants to invest in companies benefitting from structural changes in the economy.

    We think the fund could be a good addition to the UK section of an ethical portfolio, designed to limit or exclude investments in industries some find immoral, like tobacco or alcohol. It could also be used by investors who want to add an ethical element to their investment portfolio.

    Ethics are personal though, so make sure you’re happy with the fund’s approach before investing. The fund invests in smaller companies which adds risk.

    This fund holds shares in Hargreaves Lansdown plc.

    More about this fund, including charges

    Key investor information

    Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income

    Janus Henderson UK Responsible Income aims to provide a good level of income with capital growth over the long term. The manager invests in companies that generate plenty of cash flow and that are attractively valued and aims to hold them for several years.

    It avoids companies some may find unethical, like tobacco and oil & gas companies, which are typical for many traditional equity income funds because of their relatively high dividends.

    So, the fund could offer some diversification to a traditional equity income portfolio or be a good addition to a responsible portfolio aiming to provide income.

    The manager focuses on large and medium-sized companies, but his flexibility to invest in smaller ones adds risk. The fund also takes charges from capital which could boost the income but reduces the potential for capital growth.

    More about this fund, including charges

    Key investor information

    Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity

    Ninety One UK Sustainable Equity aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term while investing in companies the manager believes to be making a positive impact on society or the environment. Manager Matt Evans digs into balance sheet strength, tests the quality of earnings and assesses company management's track record when choosing where to invest.

    The fund's positive impact approach makes it different to other funds. This means the fund manager wants to invest in companies making a positive contribution to society, the environment or both, rather than just screening out companies he wants to avoid.

    We think the fund could be a good option as part of the UK portion of a responsible investment portfolio. The manager invests in smaller companies and has the flexibility to invest in derivatives which adds risk.

    More about this fund, including charges

    Key investor information

    Troy Trojan Ethical Income

    Troy Trojan Ethical Income aims to provide a rising income and the potential for capital growth over the long term, while also attempting to minimise losses in a falling market. The manager looks for resilient and high-quality companies that can withstand times of stock market stress.

    The fund’s ethical approach makes it different to many other income funds. The manager doesn’t invest in areas deemed unethical, like tobacco and fossil fuels. Some of these areas are often well-represented in traditional income funds without an ethical tilt, so we think this fund could bring diversification to an income-focused portfolio.

    It could also be a good conservative addition to a responsible investment portfolio built to provide income.

    The fund is relatively concentrated, and the manager has the flexibility to invest in derivatives and invest in smaller companies, which adds risk. The fund takes charges from capital which could boost the income but reduces the potential for capital growth.

    More about this fund, including charges

    Key investor information



    If you want to find out more about building a responsible investment portfolio, please visit our responsible investment hub here.

    Fund Insight: our weekly email

    Sign up to receive our expert fund research and insights.

    Please correct the following errors before you continue:

      Existing client? Please log in to your account to automatically fill in the details below.

      This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

      Loading

      Your postcode ends:

      Not your postcode? Enter your full address.

      Loading

      Hargreaves Lansdown PLC group companies will usually send you further information by post and/or email about our products and services. If you would prefer not to receive this, please do let us know. We will not sell or trade your personal data.

      Our fund research is for investors who understand the risks of investing and that investing in funds isn't right for everyone. Investors should only invest if the fund's objectives are aligned with their own, and there's a specific need for the type of investment being made. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest, and make sure any new investment forms part of a diversified portfolio.

      What did you think of this article?

      Important notes

      This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

      Related Articles

      Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF: August 2023 Update

      22 August

      Global Burning – the economics of climate change

      21 August

      Bond funds sector review – more interest rate rises and long and variable lags

      18 August

      Asia and emerging markets sector review – improved growth outlook

      11 August

      Sin stocks – a tangled web for ESG investors to unpick this earnings season

      10 August

      Editor's choice – our weekly email

      Sign up to receive the week's top investment stories from Hargreaves Lansdown. Including:

      • Latest comment on economies and markets
      • Expert investment research
      • Financial planning tips
      Sign up

      Related articles

      Category: Funds

      Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF: August 2023 Update

      In this update, Investment Analyst Henry Ince shares our analysis on the manager, process, culture, ESG Integration, cost and performance of the Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Exchange Traded Fund (ETF).

      Henry Ince

      22 Aug 2023 7 min read

      Category: Markets

      Global Burning – the economics of climate change

      What are the economic impacts of a changing climate? Here we look at the research on investing sustainably.

      Kathleen Brooks

      21 Aug 2023 3 min read

      Category: Funds

      Bond funds sector review – more interest rate rises and long and variable lags

      We look at the headlines gripping bond markets, share our outlook for bonds, and discuss how some of our Wealth Shortlist funds have fared.

      Hal Cook

      18 Aug 2023 6 min read

      Category: Funds

      Asia and emerging markets sector review – improved growth outlook

      We look at what’s happened across Asian and emerging economies, how the stock markets have fared and how our Wealth Shortlist selections have performed in our latest sector review.

      Henry Ince

      11 Aug 2023 5 min read