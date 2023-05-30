Should you ditch Premium Bonds for a Cash ISA?

Premium Bonds are the country’s biggest savings product, with an incredible 22 million people holding over £120 billion worth of them.

We’re inexorably drawn to them by the irresistible allure of the chance they could make us millionaires overnight – without having to pay a penny in tax. However, although they’re a national treasure, they still have their flaws.

So, if you’re considering buying premium bonds, it’s worth weighing them up against an alternative tax-free savings option – the Cash ISA.

The table below has a quick comparison of a few things about Cash ISAs and Premium Bonds.

Cash ISA Premium Bonds Returns Interest Cash prize draw Tax-free? Yes Yes Instant access to cash? Sometimes, depending on the account Up to three banking days Guaranteed returns? Sometimes, depending on the account No Annual charges No No Minimum opening amount? Sometimes, depending on the account £25 Annual contribution limit? £20,000 £50,000 Total limit None £50000

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if something is right for you, seek advice. Inflation reduces the spending power of cash.

Are Premium Bonds worth it?

By far the biggest attraction of Premium Bonds over any other kind of savings is the chance to win a major prize, because each bond is entered into a prize draw every month.

In May, there were five million prizes – including over 1,000 paying £10,000 or more – and two of £1 million. Clearly if you win big, no other savings product could come anywhere near being as rewarding.

Although to win big, you have to defy some pretty hefty odds. Your chances of winning a million are, for example, around 60 trillion to one. Even if you hold £1,000 of bonds, your odds only fall to around 4.7 million to one.

It's also important to be aware that in order to fund the prizes, Premium Bonds pay no interest. On the face of it, the current prize rate looks like someone with average luck could expect a return of 3.3%, which compares favourably to other savings products.

But this overlooks the fact that the minimum prize is £25, so the way those prizes are distributed is very lumpy. It means the average person with £1,000 in bonds with average luck won’t actually win anything at all in a year.

Considering inflation

Because there’s a high chance Premium Bond holders won’t win anything in the year, your money is likely to be constantly eroded by inflation. The more you hold in them, and the longer you have them for, the more spending power you lose.

If, for example, you had them for the past ten years, total inflation has been almost 48% over that period – which blows a huge hole in the spending power of their savings. That’s why some people might use it for cash they’ll need in the relatively near future – such as money put aside to pay their self-assessment tax bill.

For money they want to keep in cash for up to five years, meanwhile, they might consider a Cash ISA.

Of course, easy access ISAs pay a variable rate, and at the moment the most competitive on the market aren’t keeping up with runaway inflation. However, they’re closing the gap more effectively than a Premium Bond holder with average luck.

Easy access Cash ISAs are a great place to keep your emergency pot for unexpected costs. If you’re considering how much to keep in an easy access product, we suggest you keep three to six months' worth of essential expenses if you’re working, and one to three years' worth if you’re retired.

Given that inflation is expected to be around 5% by the end of the year, and around 2% by late 2024, some Cash ISA rates currently on offer look more interesting. Through the HL Cash ISA, you can access a 3.25% AER 3.20% Tax-free (variable) limited access product from Coventry Building Society. It’s the highest ever rate through the HL Cash ISA, and you can hold it alongside any other HL savings and investments in your portfolio.

Products can be added or withdrawn at any time, so check the latest rates. ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on personal circumstances. Withdrawals from limited access products usually take one working day.

