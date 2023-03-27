The best Cash ISA rates in a decade – 3 reasons why you should consider a Cash ISA this tax year

It’s that time again. Cash ISA providers are revving up their engines as they prepare to compete for your ISA allowance. But this year, the ISA landscape is more interesting.

A higher Bank of England base interest rate has boosted the average Cash ISA rate to the highest level in more than 10 years. Good news for savers looking to shield more interest from tax, but far from the only reason people should consider a Cash ISA this year.

Here’s why Cash ISAs could be more relevant now than ever.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if something is right for you, seek advice. Inflation reduces the spending power of cash.

More interest could mean more tax

Rising savings rates have been a silver lining in a year of economic turbulence. But savers who enjoyed those woozy heights could be falling into a trap.

Earning more interest in non-ISA accounts will push savers closer to breaching their personal savings allowance (PSA). This is the total amount of interest you can earn across your savings accounts, on top of any which falls into your personal allowance or starting rate for savings, without paying tax.

Currently, basic-rate taxpayers have a PSA of £1,000 each year, higher-rate taxpayers have £500, and additional-rate taxpayers have no allowance. The PSA for Scottish taxpayers is based on the rest of the UK tax bands.

Scottish income tax changes from April – what you need to know

Every penny of interest earned this year will have edged you closer to your PSA. If you’re close to exceeding that threshold, but want to continue earning interest, you might want to consider a Cash ISA.

If you’re not in danger of exceeding your PSA, you should still consider switching to a better deal. Active Savings had an average of 1.8 market-leading rates every day last year through our bank and building society partners. Active Savings can make sure your money’s working harder.

More people will pay more tax

Millions of taxpayers could be pulled into a higher tax band over the coming years. The government will be freezing income tax bands until 2028 and reducing the additional-rate tax threshold from £150,000 to £125,140 in April 2023.

Those continuing to ride the wave of higher interest rates, and who are swept up by this ‘fiscal drag’ could see their PSA halved – or even axed completely. This means potentially paying tax on all interest earned through savings.

If you do get pushed into a higher income tax bracket, a Cash ISA can keep you earning interest without putting further pressure on your PSA. And if the government decides to reduce the PSA, you’ll be grateful for choosing a Cash ISA early on.

The best HL Cash ISA rate ever. And you can get a £100 bonus

Rates are climbing, but providers are offering even more ways to attract your cash.

For example, through our partner Coventry Building Society, we’re offering our highest ever limited access rate available on the platform – plus a £100 cash bonus. You’ll need to add £10,000 or more to the product by debit card between 14 February and 3 May 2023 to qualify for the bonus.

You could earn a return of up to 4% in the first year.

The 4% figure assumes the rate won’t change and is based on the rate of 3.00% AER (2.96% tax free) plus £100 bonus. If you deposit £10,001-£20,000, the effective return will be lower. If your Cash ISA balance drops below £10,000 or you close your HL investment account/Active Savings Account before 3 May 2024, we could reclaim the bonus. See full terms below.

The offer is only available for clients who already hold an HL investment account or Active Savings account before opening a new HL Cash ISA. You can set up an Active Savings account in minutes and get access to the Cash ISA offer and the full Active Savings service.

Products can be added or withdrawn at any time. ISA and tax rules can change, and benefits depend on personal circumstances.

