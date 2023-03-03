We don’t support this browser anymore.
Category: Investing and saving
    • The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in 2023, so far

    Discover which funds HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors were buying in the first 2 months of 2023.

    Jason Roberts,
    Senior Creative Communications Manager

    3 March 2023

    The end of this tax year is only weeks away. Under normal circumstances you’d be forgiven if you didn’t care. But this year it’s different.

    This is the most important tax year end in a generation.

    Taxes will rise from 6 April (the new tax year). The government will halve the amount of dividends you can earn before paying tax. And it will slash your capital gains allowance back to pre-millennium levels.

    We also can’t forget that rising costs of essential products and living costs are putting real pressure on household budgets.

    So, it’s more important than ever to make the most of money. One of the best ways to do this is to make the most of your tax allowances before they’re gone forever. After all, the less tax you pay, the more of your money you get to keep.

    And ISAs are one of the most popular ways to save and invest free of UK tax. Tax benefits depend on individual circumstances, and rules can change.

    Where did HL’s ISA clients invest?

    The tables below show the most bought actively-managed (try to beat the market) and tracker (try to track the market) funds by number of trades (minus any sales) by HL’s Stocks and Shares ISA investors in January and February 2023.

    This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn’t personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

    Investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

    Most bought active funds Key Investor Information
    Jupiter Global Value Equity KII
    Jupiter Asian Income KII
    Fundsmith Equity KII
    Baillie Gifford American KII
    Jupiter Income KII

    Information correct as at 1 March 2023.

    Most bought tracker funds Key Investor Information
    Legal & General US Index KII
    Legal & General International Index Trust KII
    UBS S&P 500 Index KII
    Fidelity Index World KII
    Legal & General European Index KII

    Information correct as at 1 March 2023.

    How to pick investments for an ISA

    Investing in the funds listed above won’t be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there’s a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest.

    It’s also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money, diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

    If you’re looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

    Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It’s designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We’ve put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

    If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

    All you’ll need to do is review your choice regularly to make sure it still meets your needs and objectives.

