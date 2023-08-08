The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in July 2023

HMRC figures released last week, once again, underline the importance of Stocks and Shares ISAs and other ways of limiting our tax burden.

We paid a record £16.7 billion in Capital Gains Tax (CGT) in the 2021/22 tax year. That’s up 15% on the year before. Of that, £7 billion worth of gains were from listed UK and non-UK shares.

And it’s only going to get harder.

On 6 April 2023, a person’s annual CGT allowance was cut from £12,300 to £6,000. The Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated CGT will raise £17.8 billion in the 2023/24 tax year. This works out as £620 per household.

In April 2024, the CGT allowance is due to fall once again to £3,000.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is one of the most tax-efficient ways to invest. You don’t have to pay UK income tax or capital gains tax on investments held in an ISA. And you can shelter up to £20,000 of investments across your Stocks and Shares ISA, LISA, and Cash ISA this tax year, that’s £40,000 per couple.

Now could be a great time to review your investments to see if you could benefit from tax shelters, like an ISA. Though tax and ISA rules change and any benefits will depend on individual circumstances.

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in July 2023?

Below we look at the most bought actively-managed funds trying to beat the market and tracker funds trying to track the market, by HL's ISA investors in July 2023. This is by number of trades (minus any sales).

With interest rates rising, money market funds have grown in popularity – find out what they are and what you need to know.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

Unlike cash, investments will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you put in. You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

*HL Global Corporate Bond is a new fund and launched in July* Information correct as at 01 August 2023.

Information correct as at 01 August 2023.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns.

All you'll need to do is review your investments regularly to make sure they still meet your needs and objectives.

HL’s fund ranges are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

