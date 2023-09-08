The most popular Stocks and Shares ISA funds in August 2023

Right now, the top rate on a five-year fixed Cash ISA pays 5.85%. That’s higher than many younger savers will be able to remember. And it might make some people question, are Stocks and Shares ISAs still worth it?

Choosing the right option will always come down to saving versus investing – no matter what current interest rates are.

Is a Cash ISA or Stocks and Shares ISA right for me?

ISAs are one of the most tax-efficient ways to save and invest. You don’t have to pay any UK tax on money held in an ISA. And you can shelter up to £20,000 of your money each tax year, that’s £40,000 if you’re in a couple.

ISA and tax rules can change and their benefits depend on individual circumstances.

With a Cash ISA you get the benefit of regular interest. And there’s the reassurance of knowing you won’t get back less than you put in, making it a safer place for your savings. But remember, if your savings rate is lower than the rate of inflation, the spending power of your money will reduce over time.

So, if you’re saving for a specific goal within the next few years, keeping your money in a Cash ISA could be a good option. But just make sure you’ve looked around for the best deal. Remember, with fixed rate cash ISAs you can’t usually take out your money until the term matures.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE HL CASH ISA

A Stocks and Shares ISA could be an option for money you’re not planning to spend in the next five years. Investing your money gives it the chance of growing by more than sitting in cash. And the longer you invest, the better your chances.

In fact, there’s over 100 years of data showing that for 91% of ten-year periods, investing in shares has done better than holding cash. And that includes times when interest rates were much higher than they are today.

But there’s a trade-off. Unlike cash, the value of investments rise and fall. So, you could get back less than you put in.

The key for any new and existing investors is to always focus on your long-term goals and make sure the rest of your finances are in a solid place before you invest. Clear any short-term, expensive debts and have a healthy cash savings pot you can access easily ready for emergencies.

You can’t pay into more than one of the same type of ISA in the same tax year. You can however split your ISA allowance between the different types, for example you could invest £10,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA and save the remaining £10,000 in a cash ISA.

LEARN MORE ABOUT STOCKS AND SHARES ISAS INCLUDING CHARGES

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in August 2023?

With interest rates rising, money market funds have grown in popularity – find out what they are and what you need to know.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but isn't personal advice or a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk. If you're not sure whether an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice.

Regular savings are excluded.

How to pick investments for an ISA

Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks and charges of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

It's also important not to put all your eggs in one basket. Spreading your money and diversifying, gives you access to more opportunities and can reduce risk.

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT DIVERSIFICATION

If you're looking for inspiration from our investment research team on where to invest your ISA this tax year, explore our latest ISA investment ideas.

Or you can use our Wealth Shortlist. It's designed to help investors build and maintain a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. We've put funds under the microscope to make sure the list only contains the funds that our in-depth analysis shows have the greatest long-term performance potential.

If you don't feel comfortable building and maintaining a portfolio, take a look at our ready-made portfolios. These all-in-one portfolio funds let you choose how to balance risk and potential returns from four options. HL’s investment experts will make the day to day investment decisions from there.

All you'll need to do is review your investments every now and then to make sure they still meet your needs and objectives.

FIND OUT MORE

HL’s fund ranges are managed by our sister company Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd.

Open your ISA today in minutes

It's quick and easy to get started and takes just minutes online.

Before you apply, please make sure you're happy with our terms and conditions (including Tariff of Charges) and key features. Then all you need is your debit card and national insurance number to hand.

GET STARTED

