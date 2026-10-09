Autumn Budget 2026 – the 4 reforms HL want to see

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.
As the Chancellor prepares to deliver the first Budget of the Burnham era, there are four key reforms we think could help create a more stable and supportive environment for savers and investors.
Here’s why leaving capital gains tax rates alone, setting out a five-year roadmap for pensions, maintaining a simple ISA system, and scrapping stamp duty on UK shares could boost confidence, encourage long-term investing and support UK economic growth.
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Written by
Anna Macdonald
Investment Strategy Director
Anna Macdonald oversees research on shares, funds and investment trends, and regularly shares her insights to help investors make sense of economic and market developments.
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Published: 9th October 2026