Is there opportunity on offer for these 3 consumer goods giants?

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) have had to wrestle with high levels of inflation, and many of these have passed on costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.

With inflation seemingly back under control, these companies need to find new ways of driving the top line higher if they want to keep growth targets alive.

That won’t be easy, given that economic uncertainty is likely to remain throughout 2025.

Here are three companies in the trenches, positioned to rise to the challenge.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure an investment is right for you, seek advice. Investments and any income from them will rise and fall in value, so you could get back less than you invest. Ratios also shouldn’t be looked at on their own.

Investing in an individual company isn’t right for everyone because if that company fails, you could lose your whole investment. If you cannot afford this, investing in a single company might not be right for you. You should make sure you understand the companies you’re investing in and their specific risks. You should also make sure any shares you own are part of a diversified portfolio.

Nestlé

2024 proved a challenging year for Nestlé, with pricing shouldering much of the growth burden. However, new CEO Laurent Freixe is eager to pivot the focus back to volume – a domain where Nestlé has faltered lately. Years of lower investment in marketing to bolster margins have taken a toll, prompting a strategic U-turn to restore spending to historical norms. Over time, this should pay dividends, particularly if paired with robust cost-saving measures, though the lag between investment and payoff will test patience.

Marketing spend as a % of revenue Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: LSEG, 21/02/25.

While broader inflation has eased, Nestlé faces a sting from soaring cocoa and coffee bean prices, forcing selective price hikes. This sets the stage for a 2025 of muted organic growth and squeezed margins.

Zooming out, Nestlé boasts an enviable stable of top-tier brands – many holding number one or two spots in their categories. Known for KitKats, confectionery is just a sliver of its business, dwarfed by higher-growth areas like coffee, pet care, and health science.

Recent portfolio streamlining underscores this shift. Factory count is down, and underperforming units have been axed – a trend likely to continue. This should bolster medium-term profits once headwinds subside.

The balance sheet looks steady, with cash flows underpinning the dividend, though debt is hovering near the upper limit of comfort, leaving little room for extra shareholder returns.

There’s also a 20% stake in L’Oréal, valued at roughly CHF 35bn, that offers a potential cash lifeline if ever needed.

Nestlé’s powerhouse brands and presence in dynamic markets provide a strong foundation, and its medium-term growth plans signal promise.

The valuation has improved in recent months, but still reflects some key challenges ahead. Near-term hurdles like rising input costs and sluggish volume recovery put pressure on management to nail execution, adding risk.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (P&G) is a giant in the industry. The US-based company has household names like Febreze, Gillette, Oral-B and many more iconic brands under its wing. The group's undergone a remarkable transformation over the past decade, shedding around 90 brands, exiting non-core categories and focusing its efforts on key brands. This has helped deliver average annual organic sales growth of 6% between 2019-24 and margins are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Gross margin 2015 to 2024 Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: LSEG Datastream, 21/02/25.

Recent sales growth has been driven by price hikes, as the strength of its brands has allowed the group to pass higher costs straight on to consumers. That’s more than offset some recent weakness in volumes, which we’re cautiously optimistic will pick back up thanks to its digital efforts in Enterprise Markets.

These Enterprise Markets are higher-growth regions like South America, Africa, and parts of Asia.

The outlook here is promising, having already delivered double-digit growth in Hair Care, Oral Care and Grooming over the last few years. There’s a big opportunity if P&G can keep nailing execution here.

Despite having already trimmed a lot of fat, P&G sees more room for improvement.

The plan is to upgrade its supply chains, delivering greater flexibility and scalability. Alongside significant productivity savings in media, the group’s hoping to deliver around $2bn of annual cost savings.

The balance sheet is in good shape, and with 68 years of consecutive dividend increases under its belt, P&G’s established itself as a ‘Dividend King’. Currently, there’s a respectable 2.5% forward dividend yield on offer. But as always, yields are variable and no dividend is ever guaranteed.

P&G’s strong market position, pricing power, and digital transformation should help it navigate near-term cost pressures. These strengths are reflected in the valuation, which now sits a touch above the long-run average. That doesn’t look too demanding to us, but it does increase the risk of ups and downs.

Unilever

Unilever is undergoing a significant transformation under new leadership, with a sharpened focus on its most valuable brands. The company is concentrating resources on its Power Brands – household names that drive the majority of its sales. This strategy is designed to strengthen growth and boost profitability, helping Unilever push on from a period of lacklustre growth. Early signs suggest this renewed focus is paying off. Investments in these core brands are delivering stronger sales growth and improving efficiency across the business. The message is clear – Unilever is prioritising long-term success by focusing on what works best as opposed to pushing for scale at all costs. The company is also streamlining its operations to support this strategy. Rather than simply cutting costs, it's reinvesting in high-potential brands to ensure sustainable growth. This shift signals confidence in its ability to deliver stronger results over time. After a difficult period of high inflation, Unilever isn't having to lean so heavily on price hikes and that's helped volumes get back to growth, with a best-in-class performance.

Volume growth of Nestlé, Unilever and Procter & Gamble Past performance isn’t a guide to future returns. Source: Redburn Atlantic and Company Results, 21/02/25.

Beyond its core markets, Unilever’s presence in emerging markets provides an additional long-term growth driver. As consumer demand rises in these regions, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on shifting trends and expanding economies.

That said, there are still challenges ahead.

Its plan to spin off its large ice cream business could be a short-term hurdle. While the move is intended to simplify the company’s focus, the transition will need careful execution to avoid disruption.

Unilever’s refreshed approach is building momentum. A clear focus on its strongest brands, improving profitability, and expansion in high-growth markets all paint a positive picture. But the broader market is looking a little weaker in the early part of the year, teeing up a tricky period ahead.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss. Yields are variable and not guaranteed.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment. This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication. Non-independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place (including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing. Please see our full non-independent research disclosure for more information.