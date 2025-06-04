Most bought SIPP funds so far in 2025

As we approach the halfway mark of 2025, market volatility has been a defining theme.

A major driver has been political uncertainty – particularly US President Donald Trump’s tariff threats and eventual implementation of sweeping trade measures.

How have markets reacted?

US stocks initially wobbled, then dropped on the news, though they've since recovered to hold steady from where they started the year.

In contrast, Germany’s stock market has surged over 20% this year, helped by government spending plans.

Meanwhile, gold prices have climbed, as investors seek ‘safe-haven’ assets amid the uncertainty.

This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure if an investment is right for you, ask for financial advice. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to the future.

How to invest during market uncertainty?

Diversification is the foundation for any portfolio – and it pays its way during volatility.

One of the easiest ways to navigate market ups and downs and diversify your investments, without having to pick individual stocks, is through funds.

A fund pools money from multiple investors and spreads it across a variety of shares and/or bonds, helping to manage risk.

So, where did HL Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) investors put their money during this turbulent time?

We take a look at the most bought funds so far this year.

Investments have a higher chance of providing positive returns compared to cash savings over a five-year period or more. But investments fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you put in.

Most bought funds by HL SIPP clients in 2025 so far

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and tracker funds (trying to track the market), by HL's SIPP investors in 2025 so far (1 January 2025 – 30 May 2025).

This is by number of trades (buys, not including those purchased monthly with Direct Debit, minus any sales) and funds are listed alphabetically.

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration, but it isn't a guide on how or where to invest.

You should choose investments based on your own objectives and attitude to risk.

