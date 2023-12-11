Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more
Alex Mears-Jennings
Creative Communications Manager
Alex is responsible for being the driving force behind promoting our HL Select funds. She comes from a diverse background in Journalism, including being a Senior Reporter for BBC News, bringing her experience to also create insightful content on personal finance.
Latest content from Alex
CV
Creative Communications Manager
Hargreaves Lansdown
Oct 2023 - Present
Campaign Manager
Working World
Aug 2022 - Oct 2023 • 1 yr 3 mos
Business News Presenter at The Market Herald
The Market Herald
Aug 2021 - Aug 2022 • 1 yrs 1 mo
Senior Presenter at BBC News
BBC News
Jan 2020 - May 2021 • 1 yrs 5 mo
In the press
Press articles quoting or featuring our experts and spokespeople. Hargreaves Lansdown is not responsible for these articles’ content and accuracy and may not share the views of the author or publication listed below.
moneyweek.com
How to build your own 'pot for life' pension with a SIPP
bloomberg.com
'Storm in a Teacup' Over SVB: Lund-Yates